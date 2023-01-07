Carrie Underwood’s Kids Find Her Old Tae Bo DVDs, Proceed to Crush a Workout: VIDEO

Carrie Underwood’s son is all about the workout it seems, as the three-year-old ball of energy absolutely crushes a Tae Bo workout.

The country music singer’s youngest son made Instagram smile in an adorable video Friday when her son started the “day off right” by nailing an energetic workout. The pre-schooler is seen in the adorable clip donning a white shirt and red sweatpants, energetically keeping up with Billy Banks’s popular workout. All while his famous mother records it all from behind, loving every second of the adorable moment.

The Tae Bo DVDs Make A Comeback At Carrie Underwood’s House

In the adorable Instagram post, Carrie Underwood shares that her boys had just found one of her old Tae Bo DVDs. Apparently, this find was an inspiration to the youngest boy as he “thought he’d have himself a morning workout,” Underwood quips.

“I may soon have myself a gym buddy!” the singer exclaims in the Insta caption. However, Miss Underwood isn’t going to need any regular workouts headed into 2023 as she continues to rehearse for the 2023 return of her Las Vegas Residency show Reflection. The Hate My Heart singer leaves some massive energy onstage during her exciting shows.

Fans Are Excited To Catch The Singer When She Returns To Her Vegas Residency

Carrie Underwood fans are excited now as the country music hitmaker announced her return to her Las Vegas residency show on Twitter recently. In her December Twitter post, Carrie Underwood shares a brief video with her fans sharing the exciting news.

“We’re headed back to Las Vegas, baby!!” Carrie Underwood shares in her December 1, 2022 post.

“#REFLECTION returns Summer 2023!” the country music star continues in the caption alongside her social media post. According to the post, Underwood is returning to her Las Vegas show on June 21 through July 1. Later, the singer is returning once again for her residency performance from September 20 through September 30. Underwood will be returning once again to her Vegas performance in November with shows scheduled from November 29 into the early part of December.

Fans, of course, are loving this announcement commenting on Underwood’s Twitter post letting the star know how excited they are about her return to Vegas.

“Ahhhh can’t wait!!” one fan exclaims in the comments. “#favsinger #iloveyoucarrie #QUEEN”.

Another fan exclaims simply “YES!!” in response to the news while another commenter tells the singer that they will see her “there.”