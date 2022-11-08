Carrie Underwood’s Mesh Bodysuit in Her New Music Video Has the Internet Going Wild

Carrie Underwood is one of the most beloved names in country, not only for her music and perfectly broad-ranged vocals, but also for her heightened sense of style. With the release of her brand new music video “Hate My Heart,” the award-winning country megastar pushed her fashion sense to the extreme, donning a mesh-paneled bodysuit and short denim shorts that have the internet going absolutely wild. Check out Carrie’s latest jaw-dropping look in the preview for the “Hate My Heart” video below.

The preview above saw more than 23,000 likes, but viewership for the full clip bled well into the millions on YouTube. Less than a week following its release, the superstar’s “Hate My Heart” video has more than 2.5 million views. And while the song continues to thrive on country music radio as Underwood’s newest single, we’re here wondering where we might be able to snag some of the singer’s most recent trendsetting clothing articles. And we’re not the only ones.

Taking to the comments on Instagram, one fan wrote, “Such a fun video!! freaking LOVED it[!] Need to post where the outfits are from.”

Another Carrie Underwood fan complimented the singer’s ever-toned legs, which shone beneath her eye-catching denim shorts.

“Those legs!!! Wow,” they wrote, while a third fan gushed, “The queen never disappoints.”

Carrie Underwood’s Fans Threaten to ‘Riot’ Ahead of CMA Awards

The CMA Awards take place on Wednesday, November 9th, and among the Entertainer of the Year nominees is, of course, Carrie Underwood, who promises to continue rising in streaming charts with “Hate My Heart.” However, alongside Carrie Underwood is Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, and Morgan Wallen, the latter of whom is also just coming off of a record-breaking tour. While each of the above nominees has seen major success this year, Carrie Underwood fans have begun threatening to “riot” if the eight-time Grammy award winner doesn’t take home the CMA’s coveted Entertainer of the Year Award.

“She better win entertainer of the year,” one of Carrie Underwood’s fans wrote on social media, “especially bc she’s on tour, and the concert I went to was the best night ever.”

Another fan assured CMA reps that they’ll only be watching the CMA Awards Wednesday for Carrie Underwood.

“She’s the only reason I’ll watch it !!!!” they proclaimed online. “Praying you win EOTY!!!! You’ve deserved it for years.. IMO you should have three of these trophies by now.”

The disgruntled social media user isn’t the only person to vocalize those beliefs. Carrie Underwood lost out on EOTY last year when Luke Combs took home the coveted award. The year prior, she lost to Eric Church, which even had fellow country music megastar and 2022 EOTY nominee Miranda Lambert frustrated.

“I think that last year was bulls—t, and that Carrie should have taken it,” the “Actin’ Up” singer said last year.

Be sure to tune in tomorrow night to see which of our favorite country artists will be crowned the CMA’s Entertainer of the Year.