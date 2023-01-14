Carrie Underwood’s New Denim & Rhinestones Tour Behind-the-Scenes Video Is Pure Adrenaline

This week, Carrie Underwood granted her fans a peek into the “Denim & Rhinestones Tour” with a video of backstage shenanigans. The clip showcases exciting moments from Underwood’s show, such as her electrifying drum solo, breathtaking aerial performances, and other spectacles. The video shared on Twitter also highlights the star’s captivating array of wardrobe choices.

Only a few more weeks and WE ARE BACK for Leg 2! MIAMI, here we come…LET’S GO!!! #DenimAndRhinestonesTour 💜💎

🎫: https://t.co/W5lNQeBmMd pic.twitter.com/KctSUIn3Tt — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) January 11, 2023

“Only a few more weeks and WE ARE BACK for Leg 2! MIAMI, here we come…LET’S GO,” Underwood wrote alongside the post. The Denim & Rhinestones Tour will return in February after a brief holiday hiatus, Country Now reports. The next leg of the tour kicks off on Thursday, February 2 at FTX Arena in Miami and includes stops throughout Florida, Georgia, New York, and Tennessee. Accompanying Underwood on the tour is fellow country crooner, Jimmie Allen. The Denim & Rhinestone Tour is set to culminate in Seattle, Washington on March 17.

Following her highly successful tour, Underwood is returning to the glitzy lights of Las Vegas for REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre. The hitmaker recently revealed 18 new dates for Sin City starting in June.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to Resorts World Las Vegas next summer,” Underwood wrote on social media. “REFLECTION is a show I’m so proud of and have so much fun performing. I love being out on the road with THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR and look forward to returning to Vegas once that wraps, as it has become our home away from home where we get to play to audiences from all over the world.”

Carrie Underwood was the first artist to play at Resorts World Theatre

On December 1st, 2021, Underwood became the inaugural artist to perform at Resorts World Theatre. Her sold-out show completely mesmerized audiences with its stunning visuals and elaborate costume changes. Word quickly spread about this must-see Las Vegas residency that was known as REFLECTION.

Underwood had a hallmark year in 2022. Billboard named her Top Country Female 2022, Country Aircheck crowned her #1 Top Female Artist of the Year, and Mediabase acknowledged her as the Most Played Female Country Artist this year. Her ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones, was widely acclaimed upon its release.

In a summer interview with Billboard, the hitmaker was enthused about her new sound. “I wanted to have fun from the get-go,” she explained. “That was definitely mission number one. With some other albums, it took me writing for a while before I figured out where the album’s gonna go.” She continued: “It’s got a lot of vintage sparkle. It’s not solidly throwback, but we have a couple of songs that are a little more ’70s feel and some that are in the ’80s pop world and some ’90s rock stuff, and obviously country. But we wanted to have music that was fun and felt good.”