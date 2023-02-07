Carrie Underwood’s Tour Setup Apparently Has the Smallest Carbon Footprint in Country Music

Carrie Underwood’s tour setup has the smallest carbon footprint in country music, according to a recent study. It also sits in the top 10 for the cleanest in the entire music industry.

Payless Power, a Texas electric company, conducted a study on music tours and greenhouses gases last year and released the data in a blog post on Jan. 4. To do so, researchers considered cross-country and international flights and tour bus trips.

Using Billboard, the researchers honed in on the most popular touring artists—90 in all— from six different genres and analyzed their 2022 carbon emissions. What they learned was that the Jesus Take the Wheel singer had the best ranking in all of country music and the ninth best overall.

Carrie Underwood Ranks as the 9th Cleanest Touring Artist in 2022

The cleanest overall score belongs to Ed Sheeran, following him in order are Chris Brown, Odesza, Steely Dan, Fletcher, Alice in Chains, Blondie, the Doobie Brothers Underwood, and the Animals.

To be exact, Carrie Underwood put 350 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) into the air with her flights and only 19 with her buses and other vehicles in 2022.

The researchers also looked into the worst offenders. Those included, in order from the most emissions produced, Tiesto, Jack Harlow, Steve Aoki, The Chainsmokers, Madeon, R3HAB, Dua Lipa, Diplo, Megan Thee Stallion, and Martin Garrix.

Country Performers as a Whole Tend to Create Fewer Carbon Emissions Than Most in the Music Industry

Payless Power also found that some genres are dirtier than others, and country was near the top for the cleanest. EDM came out as the dirtiest of all, and it was followed by hip-hop then pop. heavy metal ranked in the middle of the pack with country in second to last with classic rock the victor.

All the country stars in the study combined contributed 10,004 metric tons in flight emissions in 2022 and 504 metric tons in driving. Those numbers compare to EDM’s 24,830 flight emissions and 1,250 driving emissions.

Carrie Underwood kicked off her most recent tour, Denim & Rhinestones, with Jimmie Allen in October of last year. She has since traveled all over the United States and made several trips back to her home in Nashville, TN, to spend time with her husband, Mark Fisher, and her young songs, Isaiah and Jacob.

Underwood is currently finishing the last of her dates. She plays her final set on March 17th in Seattle, WA.