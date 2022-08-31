Cassadee Pope Fans React To Her Comments Amid Heated Feud With Jason Aldean’s Wife

A heated debate set Twitter ablaze over the weekend, and Cassadee Pope was at the center of it. Brittany Aldean, who is the wife of country music singer Jason, posted comments on Instagram about gender identity, and Pope was the first to take a hard stance against Aldean’s take.

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life,” Brittany Aldean captioned a video clip.

Cassadee Pope was not shy with her retort.

“You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their “tomboy phase” to someone wanting to transition. Real nice,” Pope said on Twitter.

Maren Morris was quick to respond, and that’s when things really got intense. Political pundit Candace Owens also joined the debate. Many of Cassadee Pope’s fans were grateful for her stance.

I hope @CassadeePope has the best day. She deserves it. And I hope Raelynn has the day she deserves. — Diana (the brick thrown at stonewall) Tunnel (@DianaTunnel) August 29, 2022

“I hope Cassadee Pope has the best day. She deserves it. And I hope Raelynn has the day she deserves,” chimed in one fan. Raelynn also found herself at the center of the debate when she commented in Brittany Aldean’s original Instagram thread.

Brittany offered her own response to Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris, who have long been vocal LGBTQ+ allies.

“Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender affirming care’ is one of the worst evils,” she wrote in another post.

The debate sparked a conversation across the country music and Americana communities and the gap between. Everyone from Brandi Carlile to Jason Aldean himself found themselves choosing sides as the conversation rage into the new week.

Fans Show Appreciation for Cassadee Pope

Another fan chimed in on Raelynn jumping into the conversation.

Not raelynn commenting heart eyes on the post god I can’t believe I use to listen to her — emily (@emibow8) August 26, 2022

“Not Raelynn commenting heart eyes on the post god I can’t believe I used to listen to her,” said one follower.

Television host Cassie Roma also weighed in on the conversation.

I hope my tomboy phase never ends & that every queer & trans kid on this planet knows that they’re loved. What a sad lil heart she has. — Cassie Roma (@cassieroma) August 26, 2022

“I hope my tomboy phase never ends and that every queer & trans kid on the planet knows that they’re loved. What a sad lil heart she has,” Roma replied to Cassadee Pope.

Same. But a friend reposted and I couldn’t help but address it. — Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) August 26, 2022

“Wait. I need all the details. I stopped following that train wreck a long time ago,” replied one fan.

“Same. But a friend reposted and I couldn’t help but address it,” Cassadee Pope replied.

Cassadee Pope is currently enjoying the success of her latest album, Thrive. She has a limited touring schedule for the remainder of 2022, but she will hit one fun cruise festival. She’s on the Emo’s Not Dead Cruise on November 8-12, which sets sail from Los Angeles. Learn more about ticket information and keep an eye on future dates at her website.