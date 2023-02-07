Celebrate Garth Brooks’ 61st Birthday with Five Must-Hear Covers

Garth Brooks burst into the country music world in 1989 with his self-titled debut album. It peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and number 13 on the Billboard 200. The lead single from the record, “Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn OId)” was a top 10 hit. The success of his initial release foreshadowed the rest of his career.

Today, Brooks is the best-selling country artist of all time, selling over 157 million albums. He’s also the only artist in the United States to have nine Diamond-certified albums. In short, Brooks is one of the biggest stars country music has ever seen.

Unfortunately, the Oklahoma native doesn’t make it easy to listen to his music. You won’t find any of his albums on Spotify or iTunes. At the same time, you’d be hard-pressed to find his music on YouTube. Luckily, several other artists have covered the singer-songwriter’s work and readily share their versions across streaming platforms.

Today, Garth Brooks turns 61 years old. With that in mind, let’s take a look at five must-hear covers of the songs Brooks has written over the years.

Jeannie Seely – “The River” (Garth Brooks, Victoria Shaw)

Garth Brooks released “The River” as the fifth and final single from his 1991 album Ropin’ the Wind. The song went on to become his 9th chart-topping single. The lyrics are about following one’s dreams, which is something that Brooks knows all about. Jeannie Seely cut the song for her 2003 album Life’s Highway. While the lyrics carry the same emotional weight, Seely added a distinctly Appalachian spin to the track.

Gary Allan – “From Where I’m Sitting” (Brooks, Kent Maxon)

This is a little different from the other songs on this list. Garth Brooks co-penned “From Where I’m Sitting” with Kent Maxon. However, he didn’t record the song. Gary Allan included it in his 1996 debut album Used Heart for Sale.

The song follows a lovesick bar patron watching his ex dance with a new man in his favorite bar. The track’s soaring steel guitar and heartbroken lyrics make this a perfect fit for 90s country radio. Unfortunately, Allan never released it as a single.

Tanya Tucker – “The Thunder Rolls” (Garth Brooks, Pat Alger)

Brooks released “The Thunder Rolls” as the final single from his 1990 album No Fences. However, Tanya Tucker recorded it first. According to Songfacts, Tucker cut the song but it didn’t make it on her album. As a result, Garth asked if he could have it back and Tanya obliged.

Tanya Tucker released the song as part of her 1995 self-titled box set. Her version includes a final verse in which the wronged woman decides to kill her cheating husband. Garth Brooks left that verse out of his version but performs it live.

Crystal Gayle – “What He’s Doing Now” (Brooks, Alger)

Garth Brooks co-penned “What She’s Doing Now” with Pat Alger and included it in No Fences. The song spent four weeks at the top of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. Much like “The Thunder Rolls,” Brooks allowed a female artist to cut the track first. Crystal Gayle cut “What He’s Doing Now” for her 1990 album Ain’t Gonna Worry, according to American Songwriter.

The United States Navy Band Country Current – “The Beaches of Cheyenne” (Garth Brooks, Dan Roberts, Bryan Kennedy)

Garth Brooks released “The Beaches of Cheyenne” as the third single from his album Fresh Horses. The track went on to become Brooks’ 15th chart-topper. In 2011, Country Current, the US Navy’s country and bluegrass ensemble band recorded the song for their album This is… Navy Country. If this one doesn’t make you proud to be an American, I don’t know what will.