Celebrating Wynonna Judd on Her 58th Birthday With ‘Only Love’

The last several weeks have been especially difficult for Wynonna Judd, to say the least. But on her 58th birthday today (May 30), let’s celebrate Wynonna by doing something she mentioned in a heartfelt Instagram post just a day ago: showing our “love and support.”

Of course, just one month ago on April 30, Wynnona lost her mother, Naomi Judd, after a long fight with mental illness. One day later on May 1, Wynonna was present at the Country Music Hall of Fame as The Judds were officially inducted into the esteemed club. Two weeks later on May 15, Wynnona took part in a celebration of Naomi’s life at the Ryman Auditorium.

And just yesterday, Wynonna penned what “she knows” about pain, grieving, helplessness, love, faith, and more. Wynonna shared a heartfelt 300-word Instagram post, the genesis of which came from a simple question asked by her life coach: “What do you know?”

“There is so much happening in the world right now,” wrote Wynonna, in part. “So before I sat down to write this, I thought, ‘No…I just don’t know what to say.’ Then, I heard the words from my life coach asking me, ‘What do you know?’ And I began to cry.”

Celebrating Wynonna

With their mother-daughter harmonies, not to mention Naomi’s stage presence and Wynonna’s soulful delivery, The Judds proved to be a winning combo from the mid-1980s to the early 1990s. The Judds scored 20 Top 10 hits, including 14 chart-topping singles. The duo brought home five Grammy Awards, nine CMA Awards, and seven ACM Awards. When they were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on May 1, The Judds became the first all-female duo to join the club.

Of course, Wynonna also went on to have a very successful solo career beginning in 1992. In fact, she was the first solo female country artists to score three consecutive No. 1 hits with her first three singles.

In honor of her 58th birthday on May 30, 2022, let’s show Wynonna some “love” with three of our favorite songs that are singularly her own.

‘She Is His Only Need’

After spending almost a decade alongside her mother in The Judds, Wynonna released her self-titled debut solo album, Wynonna, in March 1992. The album was buoyed by lead single “She Is His Only Need,” which was penned by Dave Loggins. Wynonna’s debut single reached the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart on April 11, 1992. “She Is His Only Need” began Wynonna’s streak of three consecutive No. 1 singles, preceding both “I Saw the Light” and “No One Else on Earth.”

‘Only Love’

Wynonna released her sophomore album, Tell Me Why, in May 1993. The Platinum-selling project produced five Top 10 singles, including “Tell Me Why,” “Only Love,” “Is It Over Yet,” “Rock Bottom,” and “Girls With Guitars.” Penned by Roger Murrah and Marcus Hummon, “Only Love” peaked at No. 3 in September 1993. It also earned Wynonna a Grammy nomination for Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 1994.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O6IpTCXE_vI Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Only Love (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O6IpTCXE_vI)

‘To Be Loved by You’

Wynonna released her third solo album, Revelations, in February 1996. The Platinum-selling album featured lead single “To Be Loved by You.” Written by Gary Burr and Mike Reid, “To Be Loved by You” topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in April 1996. The song became Wynonna’s fourth career solo chart-topping tune.