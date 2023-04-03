Chapel Hart Announces New Album with Loretta Lynn-Inspired Track ‘Welcome to Fist City’

Chapel Hart released their debut album Out the Mud in 2019. They followed it up with The Girls are Back in Town in 2021. However, the trio didn’t really get the exposure they deserved until their stint on America’s Got Talent. There, the Mississippi-born group was able to get their fiery country music in front of millions of people.

“You Can Have Him Jolene” earned the group a Golden Buzzer. More importantly, it caught the ears of legendary ladies like Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn. Nods from these genre giants signaled to those who were on the fence that Chapel Hart was, indeed, the real deal.

Last week, Chapel Hart announced that they will release their third album Glory Days on May 19th. They also shared their Loretta Lynn-inspired track “Welcome to Fist City.” Check it out below.

Chapel Hart on “Welcome to Fist City”

This song has been nearly a year in the making. When the trio introduced themselves to country fans everywhere with “You Can Have Him Jolene,” many artists took notice. The late great Loretta Lynn was among those artists. She said she loved their take on Dolly’s “Jolene” and hoped they would do the same for one of her songs. “Welcome to Fist City” is Chapel Hart’s take on Lynn’s 1968 hit “Fist City.”

“ ‘Welcome to Fist City’ feels like 1968 revamped to right now,” says Danica Hart. “I really believe Miss Loretta would’ve been so proud! I’d like to believe the generation who laid the foundation just wants to know that they are leaving country music in capable hands, and my prayer is that we are doing just that. I hope we are making them proud.”

Previously, Devynn Hart talked about the spirit of the song saying, “Miss honey girl didn’t listen to Miss Loretta. So now she really has to find out what it’s like.”

The Glory Days Tour Rolls On

Chapel Hart is in the middle of their first-ever headlining tour. There are still plenty of chances to see the trio working their magic onstage. Check out the list of remaining dates below. Then, head to their website for tickets and more information.