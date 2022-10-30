Chapel Hart’s Danica Hart Shares Major Health Update After Hospitalization

It’s been an eventful year for country music group Chapel Hart. After agreeing to compete in this year’s season of America’s Got Talent, Danica Hart, Devynn Hart, and Trea Swindle received the rare Golden Buzzer, launching them straight to the live portion of the show.

From there, they continued to impress the judges, in addition to viewers worldwide and fellow musicians. So much so, in fact, that they drew the eye of Darius Rucker, who performed a cover of Bonnie Raitt’s “Something to Talk About” with the group in the finals. And though they came in fifth place in the competition, the show launched their career to new heights.

Following their departure from AGT, Chapel Hart made their Grand Ole Opry debut and appeared on Darius Rucker’s newest single, “Ol’ Church Hymn”.

Unfortunately, however, the year is ending on a rather frightening note for the group, as Danica Hart recently underwent major surgery. Initially, the nature of the surgery remained a mystery to fans, but Danica has since revealed that she received vocal cord surgery.

In a recent Instagram post, the Chapel Hart frontwoman also revealed that the procedure was successful and she’s now on the road to recovery.

From what appears to be the back porch of her home, Danica Hart shared that she’s now on Day 3 of her recovery, and thanked her countless fans and well-wishers for their support. “Danica says a great big thank you for the outpouring of love prayers and support and wrote ‘Dedgum! I didn’t know this many people knew who I was, but it sure feels good to know people love ya and care for you… Thank you thank you thank you!'”

Chapel Hart Star Danica Hart Remains Positive Following Surgery

In the sign Danica Hart is holding up, she explained that she’s unable to speak. She also has a sore throat and is restricted to a soft food and liquid diet while her vocal cords heal. Despite the no doubt difficult ordeal, however, the Chapel Hart star still has a smile on her face. In fact, she smiled at the camera and gave her fans a cheerful update while lying in hospital bed.

“I was debating about sharing with y’all,” she said of her surgery in a Facebook post. “But I realize from the very beginning we have ALL been in this together! The good, the bad, the ugly… And this was no different, I want to bring y’all along on this journey with me! I love y’all and I’m asking for prayers for a speedy recovery and to be better than ever before!!!”

With every new update, friends and Chapel Hart fans flood the comments with their love and support. “Wishing you a quick and easy recovery. You’re so awesome and you’ll be back at it before you know it!” one fan wrote. “Hugs and love you, get better soon we need y’all back onstage,” another said.