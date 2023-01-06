Chapel Hart Honored in Home State of Mississippi

Chapel Hart, the trio made up of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle started making a name for themselves in 2021. That year, CMT featured them in its Next Women of Country. Last year, they exploded onto the country scene with a unanimous Golden Buzzer during America’s Got Talent. Later in the year, they recorded a track with Darius Rucker. These days, everyone knows who they are and they’ve put their hometown of Poplarville, Mississippi on the map.

The members of Chapel Hart have become hometown heroes in Poplarville and across the state of Mississippi. Soaking up the hometown love has been great for the trio. Earlier this week, the Mississippi House of Representatives took that love to a new level.

On Wednesday, January 4th, the Mississippi House of Representatives passed House Resolution 2 and presented it to the trio. HR 2 officially commends Chapel Hart on their success and their positive representation of the state. Representative Jansen Owen of Poplarville authored the resolution.

The resolution states, “A resolution commending and congratulating Chapel Hart upon their success on America’s Got Talent and throughout their career, and extending best wishes for continued success in all their future endeavors.” It passed by majority vote.

Chapel Hart Reacts to House Resolution 2

Yesterday, Chapel Hart took to Instagram to celebrate this huge milestone. The trio posted a picture of them holding a copy of the resolution in the capitol rotunda alongside a heartfelt caption. “Today, we were presented with a Resolution from the State of Mississippi House of Reps & The Senate!!! We are so honored, and hope this inspires someone today to go chase your dreams harder than ever! Because we are truly examples that DREAMS STILL COME TRUE,” they wrote.

Glory Days Tour

Chapel Hart is just weeks away from embarking on a massive headlining tour. The Glory Days Tour kicks off on January 26th. Head to the trio’s website for tickets and more information.