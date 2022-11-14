Chapel Hart Just Announced a Massive 2023 Headlining Tour

The ladies in Chapel Hart made a name for themselves on the latest season of America’s Got Talent. They earned a rare unanimous Golden Buzzer with a fiery performance of “You Can Have Him, Jolene.” The Mississippi-born trio made it to the final round of the contest before getting bumped out. However, they didn’t stop there. The trio appeared on a single with Darius Rucker and made their Grand Ole Opry debut after the show ended.
Their stint on AGT helped Chapel Hart reach millions of people across the nation. This led to the ladies seeing some major success on the iTunes chart. At the same time, it gave them a huge fanbase just itching to see the trio perform live. About this, Trea Swindle commented, “A wise woman once said, ‘Give the people what they want,’ but it’s so much better when it’s exactly what you want as well. We just want to show as many people as we can that anything is possible if you work hard and never give up on your dreams.”
Earlier today, Chapel Hart took to social media to share the big news. Their first-ever headlining tour kicks off in January. In the post’s caption, they wrote. “Roses are red, Love is for sure… And we’re about to spread a LOT of it because WE’RE GOING ON TOUR!!!!”
Chapel Hart Plots a Huge Tour
Chapel Hart’s Glory Days Tour kicks off in January at the Cotillion Ballroom in Wichita, Kansas. The trio will end their first headlining tour at a yet-to-be-named venue in Phoenix, Arizona in May. If you watch the video above, you’ll see several tentative dates. However, they already have more than 40 stops on their tour set in stone. Check those out below.
You can go to the Chapel Hart website to get ticket information for the upcoming tour as well as the trio’s remaining 2022 dates.
Glory Days Tour Dates
- 01/26 – Wichita, KS – Cotillion Ballroom
- 01/27 – Lincoln, NE – Rococo Theater
- 01/28 – Springfield, MO – Gillioz Theatre
- 02/02 – El Dorado, AR – First Financial Music Hall
- 02/04 – South Fort Smith, AR – Temple Live
- 02/09 – Champaign, IL – Virginia, Theatre
- 02/10 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
- 02/11 – Dubuque, IA – Five Flags Center
- 02/19 – Amarillo, TX – Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
- 02/23 – Rochester, MN – Mayo Civic Center
- 02/23 – Omaha, NE – Admiral Theater
- 02/24 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
- 02/26 – Sioux Falls, SD – Washington Pavilion
- 03/03 – Charlottesville, VA – Paramount Theater
- 03/04 – New York, NY – Apollo Theater
- 03/05 – Tysons, VA – Capital One Hall
- 03/10 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage
- 03/11 – Ocoee, FL – Ocoee Music Festival
- 03/16 – Liberty, NC – Liberty Showcase Theater
- 03/17 – Woodford, VA – The Groove Music Hall
- 03/18 – Warrendale, PA – Jergel’s Rhythm Grille
- 03/23 – Green Bay, WI – Meyer Theatre
- 03/24 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place
- 03/25 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Paramount Theatre
- 03/26 – Madison, WI – Berrymore Theatre
- 04/01 – Wabash, IN – Honeywell Center
- 04/06 – Wausau, WI – Grand Theater
- 04/07 – Eau Claire – Pablo Center @ the Confluence
- 04/14 – Johnston, SC – Three Star Vinyard
- 04/15 – Virginia Beach, VA – Sandler Center for the Performing Arts
- 04/20 – Louisville, Kentucky – Headliners Music Hall
- 04/21 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverfront Live
- 04/22 – Cleveland, OH – Temple Live
- 04/29 – Rome, GA – Rome Cite Auditorium
- 05/04 – Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center
- 05/05 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater
- 05/06 – Cheyenne, WY – Cheyenne Civic Center
- 05/12 – Salem, OR – Elsinore Theatre
- 05/13 – Tacoma, WA – Temple Theatre
- 03/16 – Sacramento, CA – Crest Theatre
- 03/18 – Visalia, CA – Visalia Fox Theatre
- 03/19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Vermont Hollywood