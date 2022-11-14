Chapel Hart Just Announced a Massive 2023 Headlining Tour

The ladies in Chapel Hart made a name for themselves on the latest season of America’s Got Talent. They earned a rare unanimous Golden Buzzer with a fiery performance of “You Can Have Him, Jolene.” The Mississippi-born trio made it to the final round of the contest before getting bumped out. However, they didn’t stop there. The trio appeared on a single with Darius Rucker and made their Grand Ole Opry debut after the show ended.

Their stint on AGT helped Chapel Hart reach millions of people across the nation. This led to the ladies seeing some major success on the iTunes chart. At the same time, it gave them a huge fanbase just itching to see the trio perform live. About this, Trea Swindle commented, “A wise woman once said, ‘Give the people what they want,’ but it’s so much better when it’s exactly what you want as well. We just want to show as many people as we can that anything is possible if you work hard and never give up on your dreams.”

Earlier today, Chapel Hart took to social media to share the big news. Their first-ever headlining tour kicks off in January. In the post’s caption, they wrote. “Roses are red, Love is for sure… And we’re about to spread a LOT of it because WE’RE GOING ON TOUR!!!!”

Roses are red🌹, Love is for sure❤️…And we are about to spread a LOT of it becaus WE’RE GOING ON TOUR🥳🙌!!!!



CHAPEL HART FANS GET READY! Tag your concert buddy and pick a city👩🏾‍🤝‍👩🏼! We’re kicking off our GLORY DAYS TOUR!

Stay tuned for more dates + updates!!! pic.twitter.com/b8jtaVwJnI — Chapel Hart (@ChapelHartBand) November 14, 2022

Chapel Hart Plots a Huge Tour

Chapel Hart’s Glory Days Tour kicks off in January at the Cotillion Ballroom in Wichita, Kansas. The trio will end their first headlining tour at a yet-to-be-named venue in Phoenix, Arizona in May. If you watch the video above, you’ll see several tentative dates. However, they already have more than 40 stops on their tour set in stone. Check those out below.

You can go to the Chapel Hart website to get ticket information for the upcoming tour as well as the trio’s remaining 2022 dates.