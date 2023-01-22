Chapel Hart Looks Back on Long Road That Led Them to Massive ‘Glory Days’ Spring Tour

Chapel Hart – the Mississippi-born, New Orleans-based trio of Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle – have been working hard to reach country music success for nearly a decade. They formed the trio in 2014 and started taking any gig they could. Additionally, they self-released two albums. In 2021, CMT named them among the Next Women of Country. However, they went largely unnoticed until their stint on America’s Got Talent. Their Golden Buzzer-worthy performance introduced them to a massive new audience.

Since performing their breakout single “You Can Have Him Jolene” on AGT, Chapel Hart reached some major milestones. They topped the iTunes country chart, recorded a song with Darius Rucker, played the Opry, and received official recognition from the state of Mississippi. In November, the trio announced their first headlining tour and it is massive. The Glory Days Tour will take them all over the country. The trek kicks off later this month and will keep them on the road until mid-May. They also plan to release a new album in the spring.

Recently, Chapel Hart sat down with CMT to discuss their latest single “Glory Days” and what it took to build the foundation of their current success.

Chapel Hart on Building a Firm Foundation

This time last year, Chapel Hart was still playing coffee houses and living rooms. Now, they’re ready to embark on a huge tour. They’re still letting it all sink in. “A year ago, I wouldn’t have ever imagined we’d be where we are now,” Trea Swindle said.

Those small shows and intimate venues helped the trio build a connection with their fans. “That’s what made that foundation of the relationship we have with our fans,” Trea said. “They’re friends, they’re family. It was literally them that kept us going in COVID, like playing the backyards, playing the small rooms, the barrooms, the cafes, the birthdays, and all the weird stuff in between. We wanted to share those moments with our fans.”

Danica Hart pointed out that those moments were steps on the road to where they are today. Her advice for other aspiring artists is “there’s no way you can skip the steps.”

“I watch people say, ‘If I could just get on y’all’s show or if I could just get on with Carly Pearce or If I could just get on with Kelsea Ballerini,’ but it doesn’t work like that,” Danica said. When it’s your time, it’s your time. There’s so much groundwork that has to be done. The foundation’s got to be solid. Then, you’ll notice you’ll start to get the walls up, and then everything else will get easier. It’ll start to take shape and form.”

She emphasized, “You absolutely can’t skip any of the steps.”