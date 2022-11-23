chapel-hart-members-mourning-devastating-family-loss

Since they wowed America’s Got Talent with their Golden Buzzer-worthy original song “You Can Have Him Jolene,” Chapel Hart’s star has been rising. The trio – made up of sisters Devynn and Danica Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle – started their journey with a family bond and a love for music. Now, they’re counting on that family bond to carry them through one of the hardest seasons of their lives.

Last week, the ladies of Chapel Hart lost their grandmother. Mrs. Beatrice Hart was 86 years old at the time of her passing. The trio opened up about their loss in a Facebook post last Friday. “It’s been a few days and we still feel frozen in time,” the post read. “We lost our beautiful grandmother and our worlds will never be the same.”

Chapel Hart Says “See You Later” to Their Gran

However, Chapel Hart tried to make the best of the devastating loss. “One thing we know for sure, the hospitality section in heaven is about to be THROUGH THE ROOOOF,” the post stated. Then, they took a moment to address their late grandmother, “Gran, rest well. You deserve it. 86 years as a gift to the world… we are truly blessed to carry on your name! There’s no goodbyes only ‘see you laters’.”

Chapel Hart ended the heartfelt post by addressing their fans. “A great big thank you and we love you to all of those who have had us in your thoughts and prayers. It’ll take us a little time but we’ll be back at it really soon! Love y’all and be kind to one another.”

The ladies of Chapel Hart and the rest of their family laid the late Mrs. Hart to rest yesterday. After the funeral, the trio took to social media. “Today has been one of the hardest days of our lives, but we made it through,” the Facebook post began. “We want to say thank you to everyone who showed up, sent prayers and condolences, sent cards and gifts, etc. You will never know how much it means to us! We love you and thank you and we just need a little time and we’ll be right back at it with you all!”

The Glory Days Tour

Chapel Hart is getting ready to hit the road on their first nationwide headlining tour. Currently, they have over 40 dates booked for the Glory Days Tour with more to come in the future. The trek kicks on in January. Check out the confirmed dates below.