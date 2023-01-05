Chapel Hart Plans To Honor Loretta Lynn With Remake of Her Iconic Song ‘Fist City’

The girls from Chapel Hart have plans to honor a country music legend with a new song. The 3-piece band has previously covered Loretta Lynn’s iconic song You Ain’t Woman Enough. Now they’re putting their own creative spin on her song Fist City.

One of Chapel Hart’s most popular songs is a thematic remix of a Dolly Parton mega-hit. It’s titled You Can Have Him Jolene, but instead of politely asking the other woman in the story not to steal their man, they simply tell Jolene good luck dealing with him. The message of the song is that if you have to worry about losing your man to another woman, then he doesn’t deserve to be with a bad b*tch in the first place.

According to The Boot, Loretta Lynn was so moved by their updated rendition of Dolly’s song that she asked them to put their own spin on one of her songs too. “I love it, ladies,” she wrote on social media. “Now I’m wondering what you might be able to do with one of my songs.”



While Dolly Parton’s song very politely asks the other woman to leave her man alone, Loretta’s musical take on similar situations was always a bit more rough and rowdy than that. Chapel Hart’s new song will remain consistent with that tone.

Chapel Hart To Debut New Song Welcome To Fist City

The original Fist City was released by Loretta Lynn in 1968. It was a rather straightforward warning to other women that if they fooled around with her husband while she was away on tour, then Loretta herself was going to kick their ass.

It’s a perfect complement to her other tune, You Ain’t Woman Enough. That song is a classic trash-talking anthem from one woman to another, letting her know that she doesn’t have the femininity or sex appeal needed to steal her man. Both songs were reportedly based on real-life experiences that Lynn had.

Similar to what they did with the song Jolene, Chapel Hart’s new song picks up on the storyline where Loretta left off. Except in the new version, the lady of questionable morals doesn’t pay attention to the warning and now has to pay for it. Devynn Hart, one of the ladies in the band explained. “Miss honey girl didn’t listen to Miss Loretta. So now she really has to find out what it’s like.”

Have a listen to the original version, and you’ll get an appreciation for how awesome of a songwriter and tough of a woman Loretta Lynn was.

The Band Hopes To Honor Strong Women In Music Who Inspire Them

It’s always great to see contemporary musicians honor the artists that inspire them. That’s something that Chapel Hart takes great pride in doing. In addition to honoring Dolly and Loretta, it sounds like a Redneck Woman tribute could happen at some point too. Gretchen Wilson’s hit song remains one of the greatest female power ballads of all time. The girls from Chapel Hart are huge fans.

“When I tell you we just love her,” explained Devynn Hart. “When she first came out she wasn’t everybody’s cup of tea, but she stayed true to herself and she was always her authentic self, and I feel like we kinda took a page out of her book. We are just always gonna be us and some people are gonna like it, some people won’t. That’s ok. You just keep trudging and keep going.”