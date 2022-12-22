Chapel Hart Reveal How Darius Rucker Invited Them To Be on His Song ‘Ol’ Church Hymn’

According to the fine ladies from Chapel Hart, country music star Darius Rucker prefers to conduct his musical business by sliding into the DMs. That’s apparently how he cordially invited them to sing along with him on his new song.

The trio of soulful singers that collectively form Chapel Hart hail from the great state of Mississippi. The band is comprised of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, and their cousin Trea Swindle. Their debut album The Girls Are Back In Town was released in 2021. They really burst onto the country music scene in 2022 though, thanks to the big-time TV show America’s Got Talent.

Chapel Hart Burst Onto The Country Music Scene In A Big Way In 2022

The title track of their first album is fantastic. Their use of an uncensored “motherf*cker” to describe a bar they want to metaphorically burn down with a good time feels like a flex. But it also doesn’t sound forced into the lyrics. Their most popular song is titled You Can Have Him Jolene, an obvious homage to Dolly Parton’s iconic song. But instead of worrying about Jolene stealing their man, the Chapel Hart girls put a different perspective on the situation. Their message is that if you have to worry about losing your man to another woman, then he doesn’t deserve to be with a bad b*tch in the first place.

Dolly Parton herself absolutely loves it, something she confirmed on Twitter. She previously exclaimed “what a fun new take on my song!”

Getting the nod of approval from someone like Dolly had to be a good feeling for Chapel Hart. They’ve been working towards their current success for a long time. “We’ve been trying to break into Nashville for the last couple of years, but it’s been kind of hard, when, I think, country music doesn’t always look like us,” said Danica Hart.

Though they may not necessarily look like your stereotypical country band, they certainly have the ability to sound like one in all the right ways. Their newest song American Pride hits all the right traditional country notes. Other songs like Tailgate Trophy, Grown Ass Woman, and That’s A Redneck Summer Night are country as hell too. Their jam Jesus & Alcohol sounds like something Hank Williams Jr. himself would sing.

The talented trio also performed an epic cover of Loretta Lynn’s iconic song Fist City as a tribute following her death. However, perhaps the biggest moment of Chapel Hart’s year came when they made their Grand Ole Opry debut. With a massive headlining tour on the way for 2023, it’s safe to say Chapel Hart has definitely arrived.

Darius Rucker Joined By Chapel Hart To Sing Ol’ Church Hymn

Chapel Hart recently joined Darius Rucker for a song that really puts their musical versatility on display. Ol’ Church Hymn seems like a classic old-school-sounding gospel tune. Thematically it seems to clash with Chapel Hart’s other more provocative lyrics… But in the same musically and spiritually magnificent way that Tyler Childer’s recent gospel album clashes with the unholy lyrics of his hit song Whitehouse Road.

The story of how @dariusrucker asked @ChapelHartBand to be on "Ol' Church Hymn" 😂



Confirmation that sliding into someone DMs can actually work! pic.twitter.com/KWsWWd0CiS — CMT (@CMT) December 21, 2022

The girls recently shared with CMT the hilarious story of how their collaboration with Rucker first came to be. It turns out, the tune they carried with Mr. Hootie himself all started with his slide into their DMs.