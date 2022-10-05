chapel-hart-reveals-plans-for-loretta-lynn-tribute-song

Country girl group Chapel Hart, who made it to the finals of America’s Got Talent, have announced they were working on a Loretta Lynn tribute song after the singer’s death was announced.

The singer passed away on Tuesday, October 4 in her home at age 90. Her family shared a statement onto Loretta’s Twitter, writing: “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills.”

Her family also requested privacy to grieve during this time.

A few weeks back, Loretta had tweeted at the band asking if they would cover her song, “Fist City.” The band shared that they are still working on the track.

Chapel Hart shared a video of themselves covering Loretta’s song, “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” beautifully onto their Twitter. The caption read: “@LorettaLynn words cannot describe how heartbroken we are today. We were literally just workin through our song for you yesterday on the road, we think you’d be stoked to know we are EXTENDING ‘Fist City’ #tourchpassed.”

@LorettaLynn 🥺🙏 words cannot describe how heartbroken we are today. We were literally just workin through our song for you yesterday on the road, we think you’d be stoked to know we are EXTENDING “Fist City” 😄🥰#tourchpassed pic.twitter.com/0SN36JkMuA — Chapel Hart (@ChapelHartBand) October 4, 2022

The stars then followed up with another tweet, saying: “we know you had to go but don’t you worry mama, you left country music in good & capable hands! Your wings, we know, are Gorgeous/Fabulous so go on and Rest High On the Mountain, there are no goodbyes ONLY see you laters!”

Many responded to the band to share the love for Loretta, and express their excitement for their track.

One person wrote: “My mother, my Grandparents and I LOVED Loretta Lynn! “Fist City” is an excellent choice and I know @ChapelHartBand will do it right! Love you girls! Rest in Peace and Love Miss Loretta!”

Loretta Lynn Dies at Age 90

Another person responded: “You know – I think Loretta recognized you guys were ready to take the torch – her and Doo are enjoying what the future holds for you three beautiful girls. Love y’all! RIP – the Queen of country music.”

Since fans found out Loretta died, many have taken to social media to share their sadness. Shortly after the news broke, “RIP Queen” was a trending topic on Twitter. Many referred to the star as the Queen of country music. Fans used the topic to express how much she will be missed.

Close friend/”sister” of Loretta’s, fellow country woman Dolly Parton, shared a sweet message about her friend.

She wrote: “So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta. We’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I’m one of them. I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace – Dolly.”