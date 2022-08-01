Chapel Hart ‘You Can Have Him Jolene’: Lyrics & Story Behind the Song

“You Can Have Him Jolene” is the reason that Chapel Hart is the on minds of country music fans across the nation. Their Golden Buzzer-worthy performance of the song on America’s Got Talent drew praise from the audience and judges. More importantly, it caught the attention of Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn. At the same time, it put the Mississippi-born New Orleans-based trio on the timelines of just about every country fan on the internet.

This homage to Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” might have put Chapel Hart on the map, but it is far from the only material they have. The trio included “You Can Have Him Jolene” in their 2021 sophomore release The Girls Are Back in Town. Additionally, they released it as the second single from that record.

“You Can Have Him Jolene” by Chapel Hart

Best Lines: “Well, I’m tired of second chances / And these sad-ass circumstances. / He’s your problem now/ Good luck keeping him home”; “Oh Jolene, you can have him/ ‘Cause he don’t mean much to me.”

Release Date: January 23, 2021

Written By: Danica Hart, Devynn Hart, Trea Swindle

Produced By: Jeff Glixman

In a recent interview with Outsider, the ladies of Chapel Hart discussed the inspiration for writing “You Can Have Him Jolene” and what they think makes the song so special.

The Story Behind “You Can Have Him Jolene”

Chapel Hart’s Danica Hart explained that “You Can Have Him Jolene” started with a video for another Dolly song. “On YouTube, we have a cover of ‘9 to 5’ by Dolly,” she explained. “There’s a line cook in the video and she’s wearing a shirt that said, ‘You can have him. Singed, Jolene.’ And we were like who does this heifer think she is? How are you going to take my man and tell me I can have him back?”

The ladies of Chapel Hart had a unanimous reply to that. “How about you can have him, Jolene?” Aftet that, they knew they had to sit down and write the song.

High Energy from Start to Finish

Danica said that she and her Chapel Hart bandmates thought that their clapback to Jolene was a great concept. So, they immediately went into a room to right it. “The energy was still there,” she said. “That’s one thing that we really love about this single is that from the concept all the way out to production the energy was there from beginning to end. That very rarely happens for a song. Usually, it gets watered down from the original energy and intention.”

“You Can Have Him Jolene” by Chapel Hart – Lyrics

[Verse]

Well since the last song I’ve had time to think it over

A lot of tears, a lot a beer, a lot of wine

I spent so much time believing that that midnight phone’d stopped ringing

But he’d leave the room and answer every time



[Verse]

Well it didn’t seem so easy with that broken glass in pieces

And you holding me and saying you were wrong

Well I’m tired of second chances, and these sad-ass circumstances

He’s your problem good luck keeping him home



[Chorus]

Oh Jolene, you can have him ‘cause he don’t mean much to me

Well I cried so much, ‘til rivers turned to seas

Oh Jolene, when you think that he’s in love he’ll surely leave

Like he did me

You can have him Jolene



[Verse]

Well I fixed my crown from leaning

And those wedding bells stopped ringing

I took my keys and threw them at his door

Well I found a man who loves me and he’ll give me all I need

What a woman could ask for any more



[Chorus]

Oh Jolene, you can have him ‘cause he don’t mean much to me

Well I cried so much, ‘til rivers turned to seas

Oh Jolene, when you think that he’s in love he’ll surely leave

Like he did me

You can have him Jolene



[Outro]

Oh Jolene, you can have him ‘cause he don’t mean much to me

Well I cried so much, ‘til rivers turned to seas

Oh Jolene, when you think that he’s in love he’ll surely leave

Like he did me

You can have him Jolene

You can have him Jolene

