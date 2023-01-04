Charles Kelley Describes His Addiction Journey in New Song ‘As Far As You Could’

Lady A’s Charles Kelley started the New Year with an important milestone. Yesterday, January 3rd, he celebrated six months of sobriety. It has been a long road for him, but he’s grateful to be on this side of the bottle. Today, he released a new song called “As Far As You Could” which is his goodbye letter to alcohol.

In November, Charles Kelley gave his fans and followers a taste of the song on social media. He posted a rough snippet of the song. In the lyrics, Kelley talks about his struggles with alcohol and how he believed the substance benefitted him in the past. Then, in stark contrast, he talks about all the times the bottle let him down. Today, he released a full version of the song.

Charles Kelley co-penned the ballad with Jimmy Robbins and Lady A bandmate Dave Haywood. The writing session that led to this song came after months of reflection, treatment, and constant songwriting to deal with the struggles of getting sober.

“For me, the biggest word I’ve been holding on to is gratitude, not pride,” Charles Kelley said. “I’m grateful. I finally see the light and am connecting with what life is all about.” Then, Kelley went on to discuss how his recent fight for sobriety led him to this song.

“Some days are hard, but the good so outweighs those bad moments. There’s some beauty in all this and I’ve had time to reflect, time to get healthy, and time to write. I’ve probably written 50 songs this fall, and I feel like all of it was leading to this one song.”

Charles Kelley Is Open About His Recovery

This isn’t the first time that Charles Kelley has been this open about his recovery. For instance, he addressed it on social media back in August of 2022. “I want to thank everyone who has shown me so much support and encouragement so far on my journey of sobriety,” he wrote in a tweet. “Y’all’s kind words have meant the world to me and really lifted me up over the past few weeks.”

Charles Kelley added that he’s looking forward to hitting the road again soon. “I can’t wait to get back on the road with Lady A next year,” he said. “Getting on that stage and being able to see, hear, and feel everything through a clearer lens is going to be a gift that I won’t take for granted,” he said. “I’m grateful for this time to focus on my family and my health.”

Charles Kelley won’t have to wait too much longer to see what performing sober feels like. Lady A kicks off their 2023 tour on February 10th at the Grand Ole Opry.