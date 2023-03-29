Charles Wesley Godwin Inks a Deal with Big Loud Records: ‘I’m So Excited for What’s Ahead’

Many country fans already know about Charles Wesley Godwin. Some know him from his time collaborating with and opening for Zach Bryan. Others know Godwin from his two independently-released albums Seneca (2019)and How the Mighty Fall (2021) or his recently released EP Live from the Church. No matter how they found him, his songwriting and baritone vocals captured the ears and hearts of hundreds of thousands of listeners around the world.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Godwin’s reach is about to get wider. Earlier today, the West Virginia native signed a deal with Big Loud Records. If he was able to build a massive fanbase without a label behind him, the sky is the limit after inking this deal.

Charles Wesley Godwin, Big Loud Speak on New Deal

In a press release, Charles Wesley Godwin and Big Loud CEO Seth England spoke about the new deal.

“I’m thrilled to partner up with Big Loud Records for the next chapter of my career,” Godwin says. “Their enthusiasm for my music matched that of my family, friends, bandmates, and team. Ultimately, that is what is most important,” he added. “It’s been an unbelievably good experience getting to know Seth [England], Nate [Yetton], and the entire Big Loud staff. I’m so excited for what’s ahead and can’t wait to share new music with the world.”

“We’re honored to be partnering with Charles Wesley Godwin in this capacity,” says Seth England. “I first heard about Charles last year from my brother Eric. Fatefully, the timing aligned perfectly with when our company was exploring endeavors into alternative genres, branching out into Americana, indie, folk, roots, and more,” England explained. “I was blown away immediately by Charles’ undeniable talent, grit, songwriting ability, and distinct perspective. It truly sets him apart. Big Loud is excited to stand proudly with him and his team as we launch a new chapter for our company and bring this body of music to the world.”

Arthue Penallow Jr., founder of True Grit Management also spoke about the new partnership. “The most important thing to Charles was finding a partner who would fully support his artistic vision. Big Loud is clearly committed to that and their passion for Charles’ music is unmatched,” he said.

Catch CWG on the Road

Charles Wesley Godwin has several tour dates remaining this year. He’ll be headlining shows as well as providing support for Shane Smith & The Saints, Zach Bryan, and Cody Jinks. Check out the full list of dates below. Then, head to Godwin’s website for tickets and more information.

03/29 – Chattanooga, Tenn. – The Barrelhouse Ballroom

03/30 – Chattanooga, Tenn. – The Barrelhouse Ballroom

03/31 – Birmingham, Ala. – Iron City Bham

04/01 – New Orleans, La. – Hogs For the Cause Festival

04/13 – Dallas, Texas – The Studio at The Factory

04/14 – Houston, Texas – White Oak Music Hall

04/15 – Georgetown, Texas – Two Step Inn

04/20 – Richmond, Va. – The National

04/21 – Philadelphia, Penn. – Brooklyn Bowl Philly

04/22 – Baltimore, Md. – Rams Head Live!

05/09 – Morrison, Colo. – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/11 – Charlotte, N.C. – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/12 – Charlotte, N.C. – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/13 – Highland Heights, Ky. – Truist Arena

05/14 – Charleston, W.V. – Mountain Stage – Culture Center Theater

05/19 – Huntsville, Ala. – The Orion Amphitheater

05/20 – Jacksonville, Fla. – Daily’s Place Amphitheater

05/21 – Orlando, Fla. – The Orlando Amphitheater

06/01 – Chicago, Ill. – Thalia Hall

06/02 – St. Louis, Mo. – The Pageant

06/03 – Indianapolis, Ind. – The Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

06/04 – Lexington, Ky. – Railbird Music Festival

06/08 – Milwaukee, Wis. – The Pabst Theater

06/09 – Des Moines, Iowa – Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park

06/10 – Omaha, Neb. – The Admiral Theater

06/15 – Telluride, Colo. – Telluride Bluegrass Festival

06/17 – Maryville, Tenn. – The Shed

06/22 – Boston, Mass. – Royale

06/23 – Forest Hills, N.Y. – Forest Hills Stadium

06/24 – Forest Hills, N.Y. – Forest Hills Stadium

07/21 – Redmond, Ore. – FairWell Festival

08/09 – Minneapolis, Minn. – Target Center

08/11 – Tulsa, Okla. – BOK Center

08/12 – Tulsa, Okla. – BOK Center

08/14 – Sioux Falls, S.D. – Denny Sanford Premier Center

08/17 – Nampa, Idaho – Ford Idaho Center

08/19 – Las Vegas, Nev. – T-Mobile Arena

08/20 – Bakersfield, Calif. – Mechanics Bank Arena

08/25 – Glendale, Ariz. – Desert Diamond Arena

08/27 – Wichita, Kan. – INTRUST Bank Arena