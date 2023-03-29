Charles Wesley Godwin Inks a Deal with Big Loud Records: ‘I’m So Excited for What’s Ahead’

Many country fans already know about Charles Wesley Godwin. Some know him from his time collaborating with and opening for Zach Bryan. Others know Godwin from his two independently-released albums Seneca (2019)and How the Mighty Fall (2021) or his recently released EP Live from the Church. No matter how they found him, his songwriting and baritone vocals captured the ears and hearts of hundreds of thousands of listeners around the world.
Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.
Godwin’s reach is about to get wider. Earlier today, the West Virginia native signed a deal with Big Loud Records. If he was able to build a massive fanbase without a label behind him, the sky is the limit after inking this deal.
Charles Wesley Godwin, Big Loud Speak on New Deal
In a press release, Charles Wesley Godwin and Big Loud CEO Seth England spoke about the new deal.
“I’m thrilled to partner up with Big Loud Records for the next chapter of my career,” Godwin says. “Their enthusiasm for my music matched that of my family, friends, bandmates, and team. Ultimately, that is what is most important,” he added. “It’s been an unbelievably good experience getting to know Seth [England], Nate [Yetton], and the entire Big Loud staff. I’m so excited for what’s ahead and can’t wait to share new music with the world.”
“We’re honored to be partnering with Charles Wesley Godwin in this capacity,” says Seth England. “I first heard about Charles last year from my brother Eric. Fatefully, the timing aligned perfectly with when our company was exploring endeavors into alternative genres, branching out into Americana, indie, folk, roots, and more,” England explained. “I was blown away immediately by Charles’ undeniable talent, grit, songwriting ability, and distinct perspective. It truly sets him apart. Big Loud is excited to stand proudly with him and his team as we launch a new chapter for our company and bring this body of music to the world.”
Arthue Penallow Jr., founder of True Grit Management also spoke about the new partnership. “The most important thing to Charles was finding a partner who would fully support his artistic vision. Big Loud is clearly committed to that and their passion for Charles’ music is unmatched,” he said.
Catch CWG on the Road
Charles Wesley Godwin has several tour dates remaining this year. He’ll be headlining shows as well as providing support for Shane Smith & The Saints, Zach Bryan, and Cody Jinks. Check out the full list of dates below. Then, head to Godwin’s website for tickets and more information.
Tour Dates
03/29 – Chattanooga, Tenn. – The Barrelhouse Ballroom
03/30 – Chattanooga, Tenn. – The Barrelhouse Ballroom
03/31 – Birmingham, Ala. – Iron City Bham
04/01 – New Orleans, La. – Hogs For the Cause Festival
04/13 – Dallas, Texas – The Studio at The Factory
04/14 – Houston, Texas – White Oak Music Hall
04/15 – Georgetown, Texas – Two Step Inn
04/20 – Richmond, Va. – The National
04/21 – Philadelphia, Penn. – Brooklyn Bowl Philly
04/22 – Baltimore, Md. – Rams Head Live!
05/09 – Morrison, Colo. – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
05/11 – Charlotte, N.C. – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
05/12 – Charlotte, N.C. – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
05/13 – Highland Heights, Ky. – Truist Arena
05/14 – Charleston, W.V. – Mountain Stage – Culture Center Theater
05/19 – Huntsville, Ala. – The Orion Amphitheater
05/20 – Jacksonville, Fla. – Daily’s Place Amphitheater
05/21 – Orlando, Fla. – The Orlando Amphitheater
06/01 – Chicago, Ill. – Thalia Hall
06/02 – St. Louis, Mo. – The Pageant
06/03 – Indianapolis, Ind. – The Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
06/04 – Lexington, Ky. – Railbird Music Festival
06/08 – Milwaukee, Wis. – The Pabst Theater
06/09 – Des Moines, Iowa – Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park
06/10 – Omaha, Neb. – The Admiral Theater
06/15 – Telluride, Colo. – Telluride Bluegrass Festival
06/17 – Maryville, Tenn. – The Shed
06/22 – Boston, Mass. – Royale
06/23 – Forest Hills, N.Y. – Forest Hills Stadium
06/24 – Forest Hills, N.Y. – Forest Hills Stadium
07/21 – Redmond, Ore. – FairWell Festival
08/09 – Minneapolis, Minn. – Target Center
08/11 – Tulsa, Okla. – BOK Center
08/12 – Tulsa, Okla. – BOK Center
08/14 – Sioux Falls, S.D. – Denny Sanford Premier Center
08/17 – Nampa, Idaho – Ford Idaho Center
08/19 – Las Vegas, Nev. – T-Mobile Arena
08/20 – Bakersfield, Calif. – Mechanics Bank Arena
08/25 – Glendale, Ariz. – Desert Diamond Arena
08/27 – Wichita, Kan. – INTRUST Bank Arena