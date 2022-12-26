Charles Wesley Godwin Stars In Episode 6 of Zach Bryan’s “Belting Bronco” Video Series

All of Zach Bryan’s homies clearly hate Ticketmaster. Those same homies love the music of Charles Wesley Godwin though. Bryan’s instantly iconic All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live From Redrocks) live album was the perfect conclusion to the year. It is the opening song of the project that perfectly set the tone for the whole album though. To get the tracklist rolling, Bryan joined his opening act for the duration of the American Heartbreak Tour, Charles Wesley Godwin.

Godwin ended his set and starts the album with a legendary rendition of Country Roads alongside Zach Bryan. They were also joined by Jonathan and Abigail Peyton to perform the song. John Denver’s original version of the tune has become the theme song of West Virginia. The authentically rugged country singer from the Mountain State is the perfect person to sing his home state’s anthem.

The same performance from the All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster album can also be seen from the crowd with a beer in hand thanks to Taylor Hendrix on YouTube. Being able to also listen to the song through the perspective of the crowd that can be heard on the album production is absolutely electric.

Bryan also gives Goodwin and that Red Rocks performance a retrospective shoutout in the lyrics of his recent song Greatest Day of My Life:

“…Played pool in Colorado after snow all night

It rained in Carolina but we played just fine

Charles is always better than last week…”

Charles Wesley Godwin Absolutely Rocks Awesome Belting Bronco Performance

Using the momentum they built up off the huge cross-country tour, Bryan also hosted Charles Wesley Godwin on Episode 6 of the Belting Bronco video series. Seeing Godwin vocally rally a sold-out Red Rocks crowd into a musical frenzy in one video, and then seeing him absolutely rock a more laid-back version of his biggest songs while cruising in the back of Zach Bryans’s beat-up Ford Bronco really proves that he’s one of the next big things in music.

The West Virginia mountain man’s setlist on the video series opens with his powerful jam Strong. It was obvious this song was something special going back to the very first acoustic version that Goodwin ever shared online. This new version includes him playing in the back seat of a Ford Bronco while a Ford truck hauls a flatbed trailer full of his band, The Allegheny High, close behind.

The full lineup then includes the song, Jessie. Following that, Zach Bryan hops in the Bronco and joins Godwin to sing the song Jamie, which they previously released together.

The music stops for a minute as the crew has to use one Ford Bronco to pull the other Ford Bronco out of a mud pit.

The tracklist then concludes with an absolutely stellar performance of an unreleased song he appears to have written up just for this Belting Bronco concert. If you find yourself in need of more Charles Wesley Godwin’s music after watching this, go take a deep dive into his Seneca and How The Mighty Fall Albums, and don’t skip a song.