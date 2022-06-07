Charley Crockett Adds New Dates to Summer 2022 Tour

Charley Crockett has quickly become one of country music’s most prolific stars. He’s released three new records in just over a year–10 for Slim: Charley Crockett Sings James Hand, Music City USA and Lil G.L. Presents: Jukebox Charley.

It makes a grand total of ten albums that the Texan has released since debuting in 2015. He’s written with everyone from Evan Felker of Turnpike Troubadours to Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys. He’s playing festivals throughout the year, and he’s also opening for Willie on his Outlaw Music Festival and his 4th of July Picnic. Still, he’s not slowing down.

The troubadour has added more dates to his 2022 schedule. In addition to playing with Willie, he’ll open for Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit at Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton, Mo. The trek travels coast-to-coast, and he’ll head overseas at the end of October.

See the full schedule below to find out when Charley is passing through your town.

Charley Crockett Tour: June

23 – Fox Theatre – Hays, Kan.

24 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis, Mo. (Outlaw Music Festival)

25 – Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, Mich. (Outlaw Music Festival)

26 – Ruoff Music Center – Indianapolis, Ind. (Outlaw Music Festival)

28 – Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua – Bayfield, Wisc.

29 – Door Community Auditorium – Fish Creek, Wisc.

30 – The Rust Belt – East Moline, Ill.

July

1 – Ozarks Amphitheater – Camdenton, Mo. (supporting Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit)

2 – Dos Equis Pavilion – Dallas, Tex. (Outlaw Music Festival)

3 – Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center – Midland, Tex.

4 – Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic at Q2 Stadium – Austin, Tex.

5 – Globe News Center for the Performing Arts – Amarillo, Tex.

7 – House of Blues Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nev.

8 – Bally’s Lake Tahoe – Stateline, Nev.

9 – Palomino Festival – Pasadena, Calif.

10 – The Rialto Theatre – Tuscon, Ariz.

11 – El Rey Theater – Albequerque, N.M.

30 – Peacemaker Music Festival – Fort Smith, Ark.

August

2 – Belly Up – Aspen, Colo.

3 – Triple A SummitFest – Boulder, Colo.

4 – The Black Sheep – Colorado Springs, Colo.

5 – The Lincoln – Cheyenne, Wyo.

8 – The Pabst Theater – Milwaukee, Wisc.

9 – Bell’s Brewery – Kalamazoo, Mich.

11 – Race Street Live – Holyoke, Mass.

12 – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, N.H. (Outlaw Music Festival)

13 – Bethel Woods Center – Bethel, N.Y. (Outlaw Music Festival)

14 – Darien Lake Amphitheatre – Darien Center, N.Y. (Outlaw Music Festival)

16 – Brooklyn Bowl – Philadelphia, Penn.

18 – Missouri State Fair – Sedalia, Mo.

20 – RiversEdge Amphitheater – Hamilton, Ohio

22 – Slowdown – Omaha, Neb.

24 – Buddy Holly Center – Lubbock, Tex.

25 – The Paramount Theatre of Abilene – Abilene, Tex.

26 – North Texas State Fair and Rodeo – Denton, Tex.

27 – Whitewater Amphitheater – New Braunfels, Tex.

September

4 – Bell County Expo Center – Belton, Tex.

6 – The Strand Theatre – Shreveport, La.

9 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, Ga. (Outlaw Music Festival)

10 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, N.C. (Outlaw Music Festival)

11 – Moon River Festival – Chattanooga, Tenn.

16 – Bourbon & Beyond Festival – Louisville, Ky.

October

2 – Arlington Theatre – Santa Barbara, Calif.

8 – Devil’s Backbone Basecamp – Roseland, Va.

9 – Riverfront Revival Festival – Charleston, S.C.

28 – Workman’s – Dublin, Ireland

30 – Oran Mor – Glasgow, United Kingdom

31 – Deaf Institute – Manchester, United Kingdom

November