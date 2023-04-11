Charley Crockett Announces New Digital-Only Album ‘The Man from Waco (Redux)’

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a thousand times, Charley Crockett is one of the hardest-working artists in country music. For the past few years, he’s averaged two new records every year. Usually, that means we get an album of covers and an album of originals. This time around, he’s switching things up. Next month, we’ll get a re-tooled version of his latest album The Man From Waco.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Crockett took to social media to announce the new release earlier today. “The Man from Waco (Redux) digital-only album releasing May 26, 2023,” he wrote in a post. “The title track is out now.” However, we got more than just a new version of “The Man from Waco” we got a whole new music video. Check it out below.

Charley Crockett Changes Direction for New Album

Crockett stepped outside the box when he recorded The Man from Waco. He decided to pass on working with session players and laying down tracks individually. Instead, Charley Crockett opted to bring in his touring band, The Blue Drifters, and record the whole album live in the studio. That allowed the album to capture their live shows. More importantly, it gave listeners a taste of the sound that Crockett and his band have cultivated over the years.

With the new version of The Man from Waco, Charley Crockett seems to be thinking outside the box yet again. If the title track is any indication, it seems that Crockett is going for something a little more stripped-down. He dialed back the R&B and soul elements of the tune and replaced that with the sound of a cowboy ballad.

Without a doubt, both versions of the song are top-notch. However, this Redux version’s sound seems to fit the story a little better. That’s the thing about a well-written song with a strong story: you can put different arrangements behind it and still come away with something effective.

See Crockett Live

If you want to see Charley Crockett live, you’re in luck. He has plenty of tour dates in the coming months. Those dates include headlining shows, support for Tyler Childers and Jamey Johnson, festivals, and more. Check out the full list of dates below. Then, head to his website for tickets and more information.

Remaining Tour Dates