Charley Crockett Brings Hidden Gems to Light with His New Album ‘Jukebox Charley’

Charley Crockett is one of the most prolific artists in country music today. He dropped his debut record, A Stolen Jewel, in 2015. Today, Crockett released Lil’ G.L. Presents: Jukebox Charley, his eleventh full-length album. However, don’t think for a second that he has chosen quantity over quality. Instead, he found a way to deliver both.

Since Lil’ G.L.’s Honky Tonk Bonanza dropped in 2017, Crockett has kept a steady pattern. We get an album of Charley Crockett originals followed by an album of carefully curated cover songs. Without fail, he packs those records with songs from days gone by. With this record, he dived deep into the history of country music and came up with a fistful of hidden gems.

On Jukebox Charley, we see Crockett delivering an album full of deep cuts from songwriters like Willie Nelson, Tom T. Hall, Johnny Paycheck, and Jerry Reed among others. He builds on the expertly-penned foundation of the record with his instantly-recognizable vocal delivery and trademark blend of country, R&B, and blues.

More importantly, Charley Crockett used this album to introduce a collection of lesser-known songs to a whole new audience. Many of those songs feel equal parts timely and timeless. For instance, “Where Have All the Honest People Gone” rings as true today as it did when Roger Miller released it in 1969. Other songs like “Make Way for a Better Man” and “Out of Control” deal with themes, emotions, and situations that people have been facing since the dawn of time.

Standout Tracks from Jukebox Charley

Charley Crockett made it impossible to pick a favorite track on this album. All of these songs were penned by some of the best writers in the game. At the same time, Crockett strikes an impeccable balance between respecting the original recordings and injecting the songs with his signature sound. The result of that balance is a record that generations of music fans will be able to sink their teeth into.

Here are a few that I’ll be adding to my playlist this weekend.

“Diamond Joe” (Traditional)

“Diamond Joe” is a traditional cowboy song and countless artists have covered and recorded it over the years. In fact, Charley Crockett cut a rough solo rendition of it for his 2020 album Field Recordings Vol. 1. Hearing this full-band version of the song was a real treat.

In the song, a cowboy talks about working for a man named Diamond Joe. As the story unfolds, we learn just how bad of a boss the titular character is. For me, the final lines capture the spirit of the song in a few simple words. “When I’m called up yonder and it’s my time to go / Give my blankets to my buddies, give the fleas to Diamond Joe.”

“Where Have All the Honest People Gone” (Dennis Linde)

Dennis Linde penned “Where Have All the Honest People Gone” and Roger Miller released it back in 1969. That version, titled “Where Have All the Average People Gone” is one of my favorites from Miler’s catalog. Charley Crockett’s version is both right up there with the original recording and a highlight of this album, in my opinion.

This criminally underrated song could be the anthem of the everyman. It talks about not fitting on either side of the spectrum – rich or poor, country or urban, saint or sinner – and looking for a place to belong. The verses all have the same formula, but I think the third is the best of all.

“Some pious people point and call me sinner / Because to them I’ve never seen the light. / Other folks think of me as a preacher. / I’m just doing what I think is right.”

“Lonely in Person” (Tom T. Hall)

Charley Crockett put two Tom T. Hall songs on this album. Deciding which to put on this list was tough. Both “Lonely in Person” and “I Hope It Rains at My Funeral” are incredible songs, but I like this one a bit more.

In an interview with Billboard Charley Crockett revealed why he felt drawn to this song. “I love a song that shows what a traveling entertainer is experiencing – the description of the happy people listening to the man singing songs and loving life, yet they would never think it is lonely up there,” said.

I have to agree with Charley here. Songs that give an unfiltered look into the life of a traveling musician are fascinating. The combination of Hall’s writing and Crockett’s performance makes this one an all-timer.

Final Verdict on the New Charley Crockett Album

Charley Crockett hasn’t put out a bad album in his career and I don’t think he ever will. Personally, I love his covers albums because of the balance he strikes between being faithful to the original recordings and making the songs his own. Jukebox Charlie is a perfect example of that balance. So, if you’re looking for some good classic country with a twist, put this one on and let Charley take you back in time.