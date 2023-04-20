Charley Crockett Brings Stripped-Down Version of ‘Name on a Billboard’ to ‘The Daily Show’

Earlier this month, Charley Crockett announced The Man from Waco Redux. The digital-only album will feature re-tooled versions of the songs from his 2022 album The Man from Waco. When he made the big announcement, Crockett also shared a stripped-down version of the project’s title track to give listeners a taste of what lies in store.

Earlier this week, Crockett gave his fans and the audience of The Daily Show another sneak peek of the new record. He performed a stripped-down solo version of “Name on a Billboard” on the show. Check it out below.

Charley Crockett Doesn’t Miss

The thing about a great song is that an artist can approach it from different angles and still produce a killer product. This stripped-down version of “Name on a Billboard” is a great example of that.

When Charley Crockett used the song as the closing track on The Man from Waco, it was a soulful full-band affair. However, the “Gulf & Western” feel of his band, The Blue Drifters, never took away from the melancholy vibe that permeates the lyrics. With this solo acoustic rendition of the song, Crockett leans heavily into that feeling. There’s something about a performance like this that always helps to drive home the emotion behind a song.

Between this performance and the previously-released “Man from Waco” single, May 26th seems farther away than ever.

Charley Is on the Road

Charley Crockett will be on the road well into the summer. His remaining dates include headlining shows, festival appearances, and supporting gigs on both Jamey Johnson and Tyler Childers’ tours. Check out the full list of dates below. Then, head to Crockett’s website for tickets and more information.