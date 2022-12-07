Charley Crockett Brings Vintage Vibes with ‘Odessa’ Music Video

It’s a big week for Charley Crockett. Tomorrow night, he and The Blue Drifters will perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Earlier this week, Crockett announced his first-ever Australian tour. Yesterday, he released a brand-new music video for the song “Odessa” from his latest album The Man from Waco. Check it out below.

Charley Crockett released The Man from Waco back in September. It was the first time that he and The Blue Drifters recorded an album together. To capture their chemistry and energy, Crockett chose to record the album live in a small studio. Additionally, he enlisted his longtime manager, Bruce Robinson, to produce the album. As a result, the album represents an unvarnished look at Crockett’s sound. About the creative decisions on the album, he said, “I just wanted an honest partnership. Do it all at your place, live to tape, everybody in the room. The magic is in the performance on that tape. That’s what Bruce wanted to do.”

Charley Crockett Pulls Back the Curtain with the “Odessa” Video

With the music video for “Odessa,” Charley Crockett gives us a sample of what that magic looks like. Throughout the video, we see Crockett sitting in front of a microphone holding the lyrics to the song. Additionally, we can see The Blue Drifters playing in the room. At one point, the camera pans to a reel-to-reel tape recorder spinning as Charley and the band lay down the song.

Like most of Charley Crockett’s catalog, “Odessa” sounds like it would have burned up country radio in a bygone era. He doubles down on the vintage vibe with the video. The VHS aesthetic of the clip reinforces the feeling that we’re seeing a man pulled from the pages of history making music in the modern era.

2022-2023 Live Shows

Charley Crockett and the Blue Drifters will be performing a string of shows in the United States before heading to the Land Down under next spring. In April, Crockett and the band will hit the road with Tyler Childers for a handful of dates. Then, fans will be able to catch Charley at Under the Big Sky Festival in July. You can get tickets and more information on his official website.