Charley Crockett Engaged To Girlfriend Taylor Day Grace

Charley Crockett had a great year in 2022. He released two new albums – Jukebox Charley and The Man from Waco and toured the country. Crockett also appeared on CMT’s Campfire Sessions playing to an even bigger-than-usual audience. Additionally, Crockett won Best Country Artist and Musician of the Year at the 2022 Austin Music Awards. However, all of that pales in comparison to his first major achievement of 2023. He’s officially engaged to his longtime girlfriend Taylor Day Grace.

Charley Crockett took to social media to share the big news yesterday, January 2nd. The photo shows the couple smiling and Taylor showing off her new engagement ring. In the caption, Crockett wrote, “The woman pulled me aside and sang me a song 3 years ago at the White Horse Saloon. Last night, she finally agreed to marry me. Taylor Grace, I knew I loved you the moment I laid eyes on you, darlin’.”

In the comments, someone asked, “She finally agreed? How many times did you ask?” Charley Crockett replied, “Not as many times as Johnny asked June.” Legend has it, Cash asked Carter to be his wife 30 times before she finally said yes.

Taylor Day Grace shared the same photo on her Instagram. “I love you and you are my favorite person,” she wrote in the caption. “I feel lucky to be able to spend the rest of our time with you. Though paramount, today, words they escape me. The only word I can think of is yes. Forever yes.”

This wasn’t the first milestone in the couple’s relationship this year. On New Year’s Day, Charley Crockett and Taylor Grace celebrated their three-year anniversary. Grace marked the occasion with a sweet photo and a caption that read, “Happy New Year y’all & Happy Anniversary to my love.”

Charley Crockett Pays Lyrical Tribute to Taylor Grace

Back in September, Charley Crockett released his eleventh studio album, The Man from Waco. He changed things up and recorded the entire album live with his backing band, the Blue Drifters. The result was one of Crockett’s best albums to date.

The tracklist of The Man from Waco is full of great songs penned or co-penned by Charley Crockett. Today, though, one stands out from the rest. “Time of the Cottonwood Trees” is about the early days of Charley and Taylor’s relationship. When he played it for CMT’s Campfire Sessions, Crockett said, “I wrote it for my baby, the prettiest girl that ever did walk God’s green earth. I’m talkin’ about Taylor Grace.”

In his post, Charley Crockett said he met Taylor Grace at the White Horse Saloon. In the first verse of “Time of the Cottonwood Trees” he sings, “I met her at the Pale Horse Saloon. / Yes I did. Yes, I did. / Her pretty hair was brown, her eyes were too.”