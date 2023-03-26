Charley Crockett’s New Live Version of ‘Trinity River’ Is the Perfect Way to End Your Weekend

Are you looking for the best way to cap off your weekend? How about the perfect track to get your workweek started? Well, you’re in luck. Last week, Charley Crockett released a new version of “Trinity River” recorded live at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Check out the video below.

The video for “Trinity River” shows Charley Crockett and his band, The Blue Drifters, tearing up the stage of the Mother Church. It’s a great look at what they do in their live shows. However, it doesn’t sound much different than the album version of the song other than a couple of extended solos.

This is because Crockett and his band recorded The Man from Waco live in the studio. They wanted to capture the energy of their live sets with the album and this video proves that they hit the nail on the head.

Could Charley Crockett Be Gearing Up for a Live Album?

Over the past few years, Charley Crockett has spoiled his fanbase. He released two albums in 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2022. Without fail, one of those albums would be comprised of cover songs while the other was full of new original material. Usually, the first album of the year drops no later than April.

Currently, Crockett’s catalog doesn’t contain a proper live album. At the same time, if he wanted to release a record in the spring, now would be the time to start launching singles. So, this song could mean that Charley Crockett is gearing up for his first live record later this year.

At the moment, he hasn’t announced his intention to do so. However, all of the signs point to that. It just wouldn’t make much sense to record a single song from a set at the iconic venue. We’ll have to wait and see how it unfolds.

Crockett Hits the Road

Charley Crockett kicked off his 2023 tour earlier this month in Australia. In April, he’ll be back on the road here in the States. Check out his remaining headlining, supporting, and festival dates below. Head to Crockett’s website for tickets and more information.

Spring Dates

April 20 – Baton Rouge, Louisiana @ Texas Club

April 21 – Hot Springs, Arkansas @ Oaklawn Racing & Gaming Complex

April 22 – Rogers, Arkansas @ Walmart AMP (Send in the Hounds Tour)

April 24 – Phoenix, Arizona @ Arizona Financial Theatre (Send in the Hounds Tour)

April 26 – Santa Barbara, California @ Santa Barbara Bowl (Send in the Hounds Tour)

April 27 – Berkeley, California @ The Greek Theatre (Send in the Hounds Tour)

April 28 – Bakersfield, California @ Buck Owen’s Crystal Palace

April 29 – Los Angeles, California @ Hollywood Bowl (Willie Nelson Birthday Celebration)

April 30 – Los Angeles, California @ Hollywood Bowl (Willie Nelson Birthday Celebration)

May 2 – Flagstaff, Arizona @ Pepsi Amphitheater

May 3 – Santa Fe, New Mexico @ Lensic Performing Arts Center

May 4 – Midland, Texas @ La Hacienda Event Center

May 5 – Lubbock, Texas @ Cook’s Garage

May 6 – Tyler, Texas @ Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival

June 3 – Lexington, Kentucky @ Railbird Festival

June 8 – Syracuse, New York @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview (All American Road Show)

June 9 – Mansfield, Massachusetts @ Xfinity Center (All American Road Show)

June 10 – Mansfield, Massachusetts @ Xfinity Center (All American Road Show)

June 16 – Manchester, Tennessee @ Bonnaroo