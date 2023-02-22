Charley Crockett Plots Massive 2023 Tour Including Festival, NASCAR Appearances

Charley Crockett remains one of the hardest-working artists in country music. Over the past few years, Crockett has set an otherworldly pace for his releases. He’s been averaging two albums every year since 2018. Additionally, Crockett spends plenty of time on the road bringing his music to the masses.

This year will most likely bring more of the same from the Texas native. Last year, he toured to support his album The Man from Waco, his second of the year. That tour wrapped in December. Now, he is gearing up to hit the road again this spring. The massive list of dates he has booked will keep the “Odessa” singer on the road until late August.

It’s important to note that not all of the dates on Charley Crockett’s tour schedule are headlining dates. He’ll perform at several music festivals his year, including Bonnaroo. Additionally, Crockett will be on the road with Tyler Childers for the Send in the Hounds Tour. He’ll also provide support on Chris Stapleton’s All American Road Show Tour. As if that wasn’t enough Charley will also perform at Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday celebration in Los Angeles. He is also slated to play before Miranda Lambert at the NASCAR Street Race in Chicago this summer.

Charley Crockett is kicking off his string of tour dates in Sydney, Australia on March 1st. The tour will come to a close in Dorset, UK on September 3rd after the End of the Road Festival. Head to Crockett’s website for tickets and more information.

Spring Dates

March 1 – Sydney, Australia @ The Metro

March 2 – Brisbane, Australia @ The Tivoli

March 4 – Geelong, Australia @ Tent Pole Music Festival

March 5 – Melbourne, Australia @ Northcote Theatre

March 6 – Melbourne, Australia @ Northcote Theatre

April 20 – Baton Rouge, Louisiana @ Texas Club

April 21 – Hot Springs, Arkansas @ Oaklawn Racing & Gaming Complex

April 22 – Rogers, Arkansas @ Walmart AMP (Send in the Hounds Tour)

April 24 – Phoenix, Arizona @ Arizona Financial Theatre (Send in the Hounds Tour)

April 26 – Santa Barbara, California @ Santa Barbara Bowl (Send in the Hounds Tour)

April 27 – Berkeley, California @ The Greek Theatre (Send in the Hounds Tour)

April 28 – Bakersfield, California @ Buck Owen’s Crystal Palace

April 29 – Los Angeles, California @ Hollywood Bowl (Willie Nelson Birthday Celebration)

April 30 – Los Angeles, California @ Hollywood Bowl (Willie Nelson Birthday Celebration)

May 2 – Flagstaff, Arizona @ Pepsi Amphitheater

May 3 – Santa Fe, New Mexico @ Lensic Performing Arts Center

May 4 – Midland, Texas @ La Hacienda Event Center

May 5 – Lubbock, Texas @ Cook’s Garage

May 6 – Tyler, Texas @ Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival

June 3 – Lexington, Kentucky @ Railbird Festival

June 8 – Syracuse, New York @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview (All American Road Show)

June 9 – Mansfield, Massachusetts @ Xfinity Center (All American Road Show)

June 10 – Mansfield, Massachusetts @ Xfinity Center (All American Road Show)

June 16 – Manchester, Tennessee @ Bonnaroo

June 24 – Eau Claire, Wisconsin @ Blue Ox Music Festival

Summer Dates