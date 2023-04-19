Charley Crockett Reveals How Bob Dylan Got a Writing Credit on His Latest Album

If you look back at Charley Crockett’s catalog, you’ll see that he has a healthy mixture of original songs and covers. When Crockett writes songs, he delivers a fresh outlook and rock-solid storytelling. With his covers, he shines a light on many deep-cut songs that open musical doors for many listeners. However, it is rare to see a co-writer listed on any of Charley’s original songs. So, when Bob Dylan’s name showed up as a co-writer on The Man from Waco, it left many fans scratching their heads for a number of reasons.

Charley Crocket shares writing credit with Bob Dylan on “Tom Turkey” from his latest album. That song will also appear on Crockett’s upcoming digital-only release, The Man from Waco Redux when it drops next month. In a recent appearance on The Daily Show, the Texas native revealed how he ended up with a Bob Dylan co-write in his discography.

Charley Crockett on the Origin of “Tom Turkey”

During the conversation, Daily Show guest host Jordan Klepper asked Charley Crockett how the co-write came to be. “Well ya know, I called Bob up and told him I wanted to finish his song,” Crockett said. Then, laughing, he added, “No, I’ve never met him before… He definitely ain’t picking up the phone [for] me.”

In truth, Charley Crockett said he found “Tom Turkey” much like Ketch Secor found “Wagon Wheel” prior to Old Crow Medicine Show’s debut album. “What had happened was, I was listening to these tapes of [Dylan’s]. They’re called the Pecos Blues Tapes. It was from – he scored an old Sam Peckinpah movie back in the early 70s called Pat Garret and Billy the Kid.”

The Story Hooked Crockett

“I heard this song that was about Billy the Kid. Billy the Kid’s life,” Charley Crockett continued. “There’s a highway in between Austin and Northern New Mexico that I’ve hitchhiked down, driven my truck down, been on my bus, you know, driving up and down for many years where, supposedly, Billy the Kid is buried.”

“The story was just really speaking to me. I’d come up with a verse to add to the song, which it’s ridiculous to think that you can add anything to Dylan’s music, but this was a song that he didn’t finish. It was like a verse and a half,” Crockett said. He added that Bob Dylan gave the song its title on the fly.

“Tom Turkey is kind of like a straw man or a marked man in the Old West, I think is what that would be,” Crockett explained. “I just came up with this line ‘People around here like to talk about you and I hope you like the legend you’ve become. I heard it said in Truth or Consequences you couldn’t have been a day past 21.’”

Crockett then explained why the song hit home for him. “If you get enough into the public eye, you can start feeling a lot like Billy the Kid even if you ain’t never held a gun in your life.”