Charlie Daniels’ Decked-Out Tour Bus Just Sold for a Boat Load

A luxurious tour bus that belonged to the late Charlie Daniels just sold for a huge price: $200,000.

The second home for the “Devil Went Down to Georgia” singer is outfitted with a living room, kitchen/dining area, bathroom, and bedroom. The touring bus has been updated extensively in recent years.

The Prevost Liberty bus was built back in 1994, according to the online listing.

The spectacular bus features a full-bedroom suite near the rear of the vehicle. It appears almost like a traveling hotel room with a bed. It also includes another television, phones and a rotating wardrobe carousel. The stateroom opens up to a full-sized bathroom that houses a large walk-in shower.

The beautiful motor coach also includes a full lounge area with a sofa and chairs and a cozy dining area. It also contains an office with an office chair and a recliner, a kitchenette and even a washer and dryer.

The legendary country performer’s elegant RV features tons of interior and exterior storage areas for gear. Hemphill Bus Sales listed its original asking price as $249,000. That price went down to $200,000 before they sold the vehicle.

Daniels’ decades-long career encompassed both country and rock, and most of his biggest hits are credited to “Charlie Daniels Band.”

Of his most famous songs, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” “Long Haired Country Boy,” “In America,” “The South’s Gonna Do It Again,” and “Simple Man” likely remain his most enduring. Daniels was a member of both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry.



Charlie Daniels died in July of 2020 after suffering from a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83 years old.

Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards Raised Over $500,000 for Veterans

The spirit of Charlie Daniels remains alive through his foundation and through his Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards ceremony. The fourth annual event took place back on October 27th at Nashville’s City Winery.

At the event, $500,000 was raised for veterans in the armed forces.

Country music artist Chris Young attended the event, and others in attendance included Lee Greenwood, who sang his famous anthem “God Bless the USA.” The War Hippies also attended.

While actor Gary Sinise received an award at the ceremony, he couldn’t attend. However, he did include a video message. Among other award recipients at the event were Joel Pruitt, a U.S. Army combat veteran, and a local businessman named Lee Beaman.

“Once again, those who are concerned about the welfare of our returning veterans came to make a difference,” David Corlew said.

Corlew serves as The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project co-founder and was a long-time manager for Daniels.

“It was a wonderful evening of patriotism, support, and caring. Chris Young, Lee Greenwood, and the War Hippies all joined to make it the biggest night our organization has experienced since we began.”