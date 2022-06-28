Charlie Daniels’ Grave Marker Vandalized Again, Police to Increase Security at Site

Charlie Daniels’ gravesite in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens in Mt. Juliet, Tenn. (17 miles east of Nashville), has been vandalized again, according to a post on Charlie’s official Twitter account. The Tweet, which was posted on June 27, noted that someone stole a dogwood sapling and watering bag that was adorning Charlie’s gravesite. A few months before, someone glued a military ID on the marble slab that bears Charlie’s name, date of birth and death, signature, and the text of his favorite Psalm.

Team Charlie Daniels Band revealed that the Mt. Juliet Police Department will be increasing patrols in the area. In addition, Team CDB will install video surveillance.

“Thanks to someone stealing a dogwood sapling & watering bag this weekend (seriously!) & someone gluing a spouse’s military ID on the marble of Charlie’s marker a few months ago, MJPD [Mt. Juliet Police Department] will be increasing patrols near his grave & video surveillance will soon be installed – TeamCDB.”

Remembering Charlie

Charlie Daniels died almost two years ago on July 6, 2020, after suffering a hemorrhagic stroked. The fiddle-playing frontman of Charlie Daniels Band was 83 years old.

Onstage, Charlie Daniels Band helped redefine what a country music band sounded like. Along with Alabama, Charlie’s rockin’ brand of country music ushered in a new era of band-driven music in the late 1970s—a 180-degree about-face from the pure vocal groups of the era. Charlie scored a number of Top 20 singles, including “Drinkin’ My Baby Goodbye,” “In America,” “Boogie Woogie Fiddle Country Blues, and, of course, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” which topped the charts in 1979.

During his 60-plus-year career, Charlie received a number of country music’s highest honors, including induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame (2016), the Musicians Hall of Fame (2009), and the Grand Ole Opry (2008).

Offstage, you’d be hard-pressed to find a kinder soul, or a more enjoyable conversationalist—whether or not you agreed with Charlie’s point of view, politics, or faith. All of which he wore on his sleeve.

New Music

And if you miss Charlie’s music like we miss Charlie’s music, good news. On Aug. 26, Blue Hat Records will release a new album, Charlie Daniels & Friends: Volunteer Jam 1 – 1974 – The Legend Begins. The 12-song offering will feature never-before-released live recordings from Charlie’s first Volunteer Jam, including “Long Haired Country Boy,” “The South’s Gonna Do It (Again),” and more.

‘Charlie Daniels & Friends: Volunteer Jam 1’ Track List

1. Tennessee Waltz

2. Whiskey

3. Way Down Yonder

4. Long Haired Country Boy

5. New York City, King Size Rosewood Bed

6. Caballo Diablo

7. Jambalaya

8. Stay All Night (Stay a Little Longer)

9. No Place To Go

10. The South’s Gonna Do It (Again)

11. Orange Blossom Special

12. Don’t You Lie to Me