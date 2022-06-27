Charlie Daniels’ Incredible Custom Tour Bus Goes Up for Sale: See Photos, Asking Price

Country music fiddling icon Charlie Daniels may be gone, but his custom tour bus and traveling home lives on. The bright red bus is completely overhauled with custom interiors, including water and sewage, that make it a true house on wheels. And according to Taste of Country, the asking price just dropped significantly by Daniels’ next of kin.

The online listing for the bus says it’s a 1994 Prevost Liberty Custom Motorhome, and for just $200,000, it can be yours. Even better, mechanics rebuilt the engine in 2011, and the sellers promise thorough maintenance records for interested parties. Check out pictures HERE.

The stunning bus includes a full lounge area with a sofa and chairs. It also includes a dining area, an office with an office chair and a recliner, a kitchenette, and laundry facilities. Fair warning, though — you better appreciate the decorative aesthetics of the 1990s if you plan on making this purchase and keeping it stock. The engine may be new and in good shape, but the interiors are a slice of time gone by.

The jewel of the lavish bus is a full bedroom suite in the back of the vehicle. It comes with a bed, a separate television, phones, and a wardrobe carousel that rotates with a button. Attached is a full-sized bathroom that even includes a walk-in shower — a real privilege for anyone traveling months at a time.

Of course, under the living areas comes plenty of room for gear and luggage. The sellers originally hoped to get a quarter million for the bus, but just knocked the price down by $49,000.

Daniels, a member of the country Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry, died in the summer of 2020 of a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83.

Charlie Daniels played hundreds of songs, but one will always be top of the list

While The Charlie Daniels Band had numerous hits and always remained relevant on country music radio, his most enduring hit was a tale of a young man named Johnny. Americans of all ages, who may or may not know much about country music, know that Johnny challenged the devil to a fiddle-playing contest and came away with a violin made of gold.

“The Devil Went Down to Georgia” easily went to No. 1 on the country charts in 1979. More impressively, though, it went all the way to No. 3 on the pop charts during an era of disco and the birth of metal. The Country Music Association voted it their song of the year, as well.

Daniels’ reps released a statement when he died nearly two years ago to the day.

“Few artists have left a more indelible mark on America’s musical landscape than Charlie Daniels. An outspoken patriot, beloved mentor, and a true road warrior, Daniels parlayed his passion for music into a multi-platinum career and a platform to support the military, underprivileged children, and others in need.”