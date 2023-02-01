Chase Rice: 5 Songs That Shaped the Songwriter

Singer/songwriter Chase Rice will release his sixth studio album, I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell, on February 10. Not only does the album’s cover art honor his late father, but Chase is also hoping his vulnerability as a songwriter on the 13-track offering serves as a musical tribute to his “tough, hardworking dad.”

“My dad was one of those good guys you read about—tough, hardworking, always helping other people out,” says Chase. “I try to live my life in a way that would make him proud. I haven’t always measured up to that, but I get closer to that man I want to be and the man he’d be proud of every single day. Making this album was a big step towards that musically. Not only is it the most vulnerable I’ve ever been, it’s also something he’d enjoy listening to and is full of stories I wish I could tell him. I’ve always wanted to honor him by using this photo as an album cover, and I know this project is the one that deserves that. I can’t wait for y’all to hear it.”

(photo by Kaiser Cunningham)

Every track on the 13-song album was penned/co-penned by Chase, who has scored No. 1 singles as a songwriter (“Cruise” by Florida Georgia Line”) and singer/songwriter (“Eyes on You” and “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen”). Ahead of the new album’s release and his upcoming tour, Chase sat down with Outsider to talk about his 5 Songs That Shaped the Songwriter.

1. ‘The Dance’ – Garth Brooks (written by Tony Arata)

Chase Rice: To me, it’s the best song of all time. I’ve always been a Garth guy. And “The Dance” was always my favorite song of his. I saw him sing it live when I was 8 years old at my first concert. That really brought it to life for me. I saw people crying around me and I didn’t know what that meant, but I knew the song was awesome. I fell in love with it that day.

2. ‘This Cowboy’s Hat’ – Chris LeDoux (written by Jake Brooks)

Chase Rice: Chris LeDoux was the first artist that I was a fan of. My brothers played me all the LeDoux tapes we had when we were younger. “This Cowboy’s Hat” was the one that I fell in love with early.

3. ‘You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin” – The Righteous Brothers (written by Phil Spector, Barry Mann, Cynthia Well)

Chase Rice: I swear to God, this was always playing on the jukebox that we had when I was a little kid. And then it was in Top Gun . . . so, I know this sounds like a joke, but it’s real. Top Gun was my favorite movie. Number one of all time, so I’ve loved this song ever since I saw that.

4. ‘I Can Still Make Cheyenne’ – George Strait (written by Aaron Barker, Erv Woolsey)

Chase Rice: I’ve always loved George. But the older I get, for some reason, this one still comes to life even more for me. I just love sad songs. And this is a sad song. But I don’t know, the guy seems happy in the end.

5. ‘Don’t Close Your Eyes’ – Keith Whitley (written by Bob McDill)

Chase Rice: “The Dance” and “Don’t Close Your Eyes,” to me, are the top two songs of all time. Keith Whitley was one of the best to ever do it. And “Don’t Close Your Eyes,” I don’t know, you can just believe him, you can feel him in the song.