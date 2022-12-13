Chase Rice Announces 2023 ‘Way Down Yonder’ Tour

Last month, Chase Rice announced his next album I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell. Fans will have to wait until February to hear the record in its entirety. However, Rice has given us a couple of tastes of what’s to come. So far, we’ve heard “Key West & Colorado” and “Way Down Yonder” from the album. Next year, fans will get the chance to hear many songs from I Hate Cowboys live.

Earlier this year, Chase Rice talked to Outsider about his new music. “This music is just so much better than anything I’ve ever put out there… I had my phase of the cliché stuff, I had a phase of chasing what was popular. Luckily, that phase is in the past,” he said.

Chase Rice Hits the Road in 2023

Yesterday, Chase Rice took to social media to announce his Way Down Yonder Tour. The trek kicks off in March at Harrah’s in Laughlin, Nevada. He’ll be on the road until the latter part of April when the tour wraps up in Daytona Beach, Florida. “Can’t wait for y’all to hear this new music – see y’all in 23,” Chase wrote in the caption of the post.

Can’t wait for ya’ll to hear this new music – see y’all in 23 pic.twitter.com/XcaT0Gc2ak — Chase Rice (@ChaseRiceMusic) December 12, 2022

Chase Rice won’t be hitting the road alone. Tyler Braden, Avery Anna, Ashland Craft, Kameron Marlowe, Read Southall Band, Conner Smith, and Dalton Dover will support Rice on select dates of the upcoming tour.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday (12/15). Pre-sale tickets are available now. Head to Chase Rice’s website to get tickets and more information.