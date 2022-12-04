Chase Rice Bags Massive Buck in Illinois: See the Photo

We’re in the throes of hunting season and some of country music‘s biggest stars are heading out to the woods to bring home meat to stock the freezer. Most recently, Chase Rice, known for hits like “Eyes on You” and “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.” brought home a major trophy, taking down a massive buck in Illinois. Check it out.

Chase Rice’s photo sees him dressed up in camo and a bright orange winter hat. With a small smile on his face, the country singer hoists the deer‘s head up holding the beam of its rack.

“Got her done in Illinois today,” Rice wrote in his post.

Fans and hunting advocates congratulated the country artist on his kill.

“Way to go. That’s such a beautiful animal,” one fan wrote. “8 points. That’s awesome.”

Another of the artist’s fans added, “nice deer and I hope you had fun hunting and I hope you enjoy your deer meat.”

Rice’s latest bag comes just a few weeks after he and his brother both brought home some monster elk from Montana.

Chase Rice shared photos of the epic hunt at the end of October. In his post, he emphasized that while “rifle hunting usually ain’t my thing,” it did provide him the opportunity to enjoy another successful hunt with a partner.

He added, “Now we got meat headed back to North Carolina with him, and more back to Tennessee with me. Any buddies in Tennessee who want elk meat hit me [up], enough to go around.”

Chase Rice to Release Meaningful New Album Next Year

Chase Rice has spent much of the season pursuing big game, but that’s not to say the country star has put his career on the backburner. During a recent interview, the 37-year-old performer shared that his next album, I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell, is a project that would make his late father proud.

“This music is just so much better than anything I’ve ever put out there,” the country star said to Outsider.

He further said that while he’s committed to some of the clichés of the music industry before, his upcoming album defines a new path in his career. In fact, he expressed so much pride in the songs that make up the new record that he decided to use a photo of his dad as the cover art.

Chase Rice continued, “I know I would never put that album cover out there unless it was something that would make my dad proud. He’d be real proud of this.”

I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell is also significant because of where it falls in the timeline of Rice’s career.

“It took me 10 years to get to this spot, this place in life, this place in my songwriting,” he said. “And it just took me 10 years to figure out what I want to do and what I want to say, as a musician.”