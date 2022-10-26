Chase Rice and His Brother Bag Monster Elk on Snowy Montana Hunt

Chase Rice took some time away from the road to hit the Montana woods with his brother. The duo bagged a couple of monster elks. Check out the photos that he shared below.

“Double up in Montana today with my brother. Rifle hunting usually ain’t my thing, but sometimes ya do what gotta do. It was still badass. Now we got meat headed back to North Carolina with him, and more back to Tennessee with me. Any buddies in Tennessee who want elk meat hit me, enough to go around,” he captioned the post.

One of these elk are bigger than Chase Rice and his brother combined. Absolute monsters.

Chase Rice stopped by the Grand Ole Opry recently. He debuted a new song. The previously unreleased track is about his late father, and it’ll likely be on his new record. He’s spoken about the new record and how it’s much more personal work. He says that this album will be much more vulnerable, which is something he hasn’t done before. When he introduced the song at the show that made country music famous, he recalled seeing his mother alone during his first Opry appearance.

“The first time I ever played the Opry, I looked down and I saw in the front row, I saw my mom and that was a special moment,” he said. “My mom is not here tonight, but I looked down that night, I saw her and she was by herself. She had an empty seat next to her. My dad passed away when I was 22-years-old. And that’s probably the biggest reason I ended up moving to Nashville and doing this for a living.”

Chase Rice on the Road in 2022

Chase Rice is back at this weekend. He has a few more dates with Jason Aldean’s ‘Rock and Roll Cowboy’ tour. Next up is Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa on October 27. They’ll also head to Columbia, Missouri and Wichita, Kansas this weekend. In November, Chase Rice heads out on his own for some headlining dates. He kicks off that run at The Bluestone in Columbus, Ohio on November 10. He’ll play several theaters throughout the month. He wraps up his year with a run across the South, hitting Chattanooga, Tenn., Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Athens, Ga.

He’s already looking ahead to 2023 with festival dates next summer. There’s The Country Fest in June in Ohio. Kane Brown, Jon Pardi and Sam Hunt headline that one. A fourth headliner is coming. Big Valley Jamboree in Alberta, Canada is in August. Check out all of Chase Rice’s dates and get ticket information for each at his website.