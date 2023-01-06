Chase Rice Debuts ‘I Hate Cowboys’ on ‘Good Morning America’

Chase Rice’s next album, I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell is set to drop next month. So far, Rice has given us a couple of samples of the upcoming release. “Way Down Yonder” and “Key West and Colorado” show a new side of the “Eyes on You” singer. Today, Rice released “I Hate Cowboys” as the latest single from the upcoming album.

Earlier today, Chase Rice appeared on Good Morning America to debut his new single. Before getting into the song, Rice took a moment to talk about the album. The album cover is a photo of Rice’s dad. He explained why he chose the photo and why he waited so long to use it. “I mean, I always wanted to use that picture. It’s just a pretty iconic picture of him in the 80s in Wyoming. That was my dad to a T, especially double-fisting the Coors Banquets,” he said.

Chase Rice then talked about why he waited so long to use the photo. “Man, I just never had the right music for it. Now, after ten years, I’ve finally figured out not only what I don’t want to do, but what I do want to do. And, this is the first full album I’ve pieced together that I’m like ‘I know what I’m doing now,’” he explained. More than that, Rice said, “And, it’s music that I think he would be proud of as opposed to some of the other stuff earlier on, he’d be like ‘what are you doing man?’”

Chase Rice didn’t just play the song on Good Morning America. It’s currently available on streaming platforms. Additionally, he released a killer music video for the new track.

Chase Rice on His Way Down Yonder Tour

During his Good Morning America appearance, Chase Rice also talked a little more about his upcoming tour. About what fans can expect from the tour, Rice said, “A lot from this album… Usually, you’re like ‘I’m gonna do two or three songs off the new album.’ This one, I’m gonna play it all.”

Fans who show up wanting to hear his older hits will be happy. Chase Rice said he planned to play “Drinking Beer,” “Lonely,” and “Eyes on You,” on the tour. The new album will take up the bulk of his setlist, though.