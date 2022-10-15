Chase Rice Debuts New Song at the Opry in Emotional Tribute to His Late Father

During his recent performance at the Grand Ole Opry, country music hitmaker Chase Rice honored the memory of his late father with the debut of his new single For a Day.

People reports that the new track will be appearing on Chase Rice’s upcoming sixth studio album. The single touches on the country singer’s wishes to see his father for one more day. Speaking about the single, Rice stated it is as raw as it gets.

“I missy dad every day,” Chase Rice told the Grand Ole Opry crowd. “And if I could have one more with him here’s just a couple things I’d do with him. My favorite part would be seeing him with my niece and two nephews. I did three takes on this, one for each one of them, and I couldn’t hold it together for any of ’em.”

Prior to performing For a Day, Chase Rice recalled the first time he played at the iconic country music venue. His mother was sitting in the front row with an empty seat next to her. It was left vacant for his father, who died of a heart attack in 2008.

“I looked down that night, I saw her,” Chase Rice explained. “She was by herself, she had an empty seat next to her. My dad passed away when I was 22 years old, and that’s probably the biggest reason why I ended up moving to Nashville and doing this for a living. And to be honest with you guys, I think I’ve done a pretty bad job at showing you who I am through my music over the last 10 years.”

Chase Rice also said the next record is by far the best, most vulnerable, real music that he’s put out.

Chase Rice Previously Paid Tribute to His Late Father With 2018’s Single ‘Amen’

People also reports that in 2018, Chase Rice released the music video for his single Amen. The track follows Rice as he visits his late father’s grave, located in North Carolina.

“We received the video and all of the footage before I had ever even recorded the song,” Chase Rice explained at the time. “That’s when you know something is pretty special when it falls into place like that. To me, it’s a higher power that allows something like that to turn out so well. [This] was all for me to go home and see my dad.”

Although the music video didn’t “cure” his grief, Chase Rice explained that it helped him come to terms with his father’s sudden passing. “It’s still gonna hurt. But a least now I can move on with my life and live a life that he’d be proud of, as opposed to running.”