Chase Rice Downs Massive Bull Elk While Bow Hunting in Colorado: PHOTO

Chase Rice is spending a lot of time outdoors between tour stops. Recently, he spent some time horseback riding in Wyoming. Now, he’s off hunting in Colorado. Check out a photo of the massive bull elk that he laid down with a bow.

“Though I didn’t get it done in Montana, I did in Colorado. And now I’ve got a story, a memory for a lifetime, and new friends. And before anybody who disagrees with hunting goes and tells me, ‘the bow shoulda been pointed at me’ or something like that, just know, this animal gets eaten, all of it. I eat elk; I hunt. I choose to know where my meat comes from sometimes rather than a grocery store all the time; I give some to Uncle Carl my bus driver, to Cole my farm manager, to family and friends. Hell, I’ll even give some to you. You should try it, it’s amazing. If that ain’t your thing, that’s okay, we’re allowed to disagree despite how things seem sometimes these days. Super grateful for this beast of an animal and all the folks who helped get it one,” he captioned the post.

Several of Chase Rice’s peers chimed in on the impressive bounty.

“Nice one!!!!” said Jon Pardi.

“Let’s go!” replied Adam Sanders.

“Elk is come of the best big game meat there is. Good kill man congrats,” replied SeanDeere.

“Big dog eating,” added Eric Van Houten.

Chase Rice is one of many country stars that have enjoyed big days hunting recently. Riley Green took home his “biggest Kentucky deer ever” recently.

Chase Rice Heads from “Key West to Colorado”

Chase Rice’s latest single is about an accidental journey that he took when a snowstorm hit Nashville. “Key West to Colorado” chronicles the travels of a man looking for himself. He’s also looking to move on from a relationship. It’s fitting that his most recent hunting journey ended in Colorado.

After the hunting trip, he heads to the iHeart Radio Music Festival this weekend. That Las Vegas performance is on Saturday, September 24. Then he has a few one-offs over the next month, including a performance at the fall NASCAR race at Talladega on October 1. Later in October, he’ll hook up with Jason Aldean for a few dates on his “Rock and Roll Cowboy” tour. That includes a visit to Nashville that features the rare Music City double. He’ll step into the circle at the Grand Ole Opry on October 11. Then he’ll support Aldean at Bridgestone Arena on October 14. He will close his year headlining theaters across the Southeast. It wraps at the Georgia Theatre in Athens on November 19. Check out all of Chase Rice’s tour dates and get ticket information for each at his website.