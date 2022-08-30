Chase Rice Goes Full ‘Yellowstone’ Cowboy Mode in New Wyoming Pics

Chase Rice loves getting outdoors when he has some downtime. His most recent excursion was in Wyoming alongside his family. He did some riding, some fishing and some beer drinking. Check out the photos that he shared below.

“Wyoming with the family,” he captioned the post.

In the first couple of pictures, he’s riding horses. Then he’s taking it easy with a Coors Banquet. He also adds some photos of the kids enjoying the trip. And he shares a couple of the fish that he caught along the way. He did a little hunting, too. And everyone gathered around as he pulled out the guitar and led a singalong. It looks like a pretty great time out West for the “Key West & Colorado” singer.

In the music video for the latest single, he took fans along on a cross-country journey that led him from Key West to Colorado and spawned the song. The impromptu journey happened when Chase Rice was trying to drive to Nashville up I-65, but the Music City was snowed in. So he called an audible and headed back South and eventually wound his way to Colorado.

He’s had a lot of fun this summer. On one of his epic outdoor adventures, he shotgunned a beer while riding a wakeboard. As for his day job, he released a reggae version of “Eyes on You” this summer on a collection called Country Goes Reggae. That album also includes tracks by Dolly Parton, Toby Keith, Jimmie Allen, Lainey Wilson and more. The project is the brainchild of a reggae collective called the Berman Brothers. They were having some drinks at a beach bar and listening to country music and the rest is history.

Chase Rice on the Road in 2022

It’s not clear how he finds the time to get outdoors and have some fun, because he’s been hard at the road for most of the year. Chase Rice’s next stop is on August 31 DuQuoin, Ill. Then he heads to the Great Allentown Fair in Pennsylvania on September 2. He’s at several fairs and festivals into the early part of fall. He’s also part of the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Nevada on September 24. That’s a bill that includes Morgan Wallen, among others.

He hops on Jason Aldean’s “Rock and Roll Cowboy” Tour in October. Among the dates he joins for are October 14 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. That also gives him a chance to swing by the Grand Ole Opry on October 11. He’s part of Country Thunder Florida in Kissimmee on October 22. He ends the year with a couple of headlining dates in some Southern theaters. The last is the Georgia Theatre in Athens on November 19. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information on his website.