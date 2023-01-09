Chase Rice Hates Cowboys, And ‘Yellowstone’ Has a Lot To Do With It

Chase Rice’s next album I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell is coming next month. Last week, Rice released one of the title tracks from the album. He debuted “I Hate Cowboys” on Good Morning America. Additionally, he shared an epic music video featuring some of the most iconic cowboys in recent history to go with the song.

If you’re one of the tens of thousands of people who streamed the song or video, you know Chase Rice doesn’t really hate cowboys. He just hates how easy it is for a guy in boots, a hat, and some Wranglers to two-step his way into your girl’s arms. “When you listen to the song you of course get that I don’t actually hate cowboys – I’m really fortunate to call several of them great friends,” Rice said in a statement. “But damn, does it make you crazy when Mr. Steal Your Girl kicks open the door with that hat and those Wranglers, and he can two-step better than you, talk cooler than you?”

Like many fans when Chase Rice thinks of cowboys, he can’t help but think of Yellowstone. He went on to say that the song is “an ode to that that – just like Taylor Sheridan writes in Yellowstone – if it were easier, everyone would be a cowboy. Hell, I wish I could.”

Chase Rice certainly has reason to throw shade at Yellowstone in this case. The show isn’t turning its viewers into actual cowboys, but it is making the Western look cool again. As a result, many of the show’s viewers are taking fashion pointers from their favorite characters. Even if he’s all hat and no cattle, a guy who can burn up the hardwoods while exuding some Rip Wheeler swag would be a real threat.

Chase Rice Wants to Make His Late Dad Proud

The cover of I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell features a photo of Chase Rice’s late father. He previously explained that he thinks this album is full of music that his dad would have approved of unlike some of his older stuff. However, Rice doesn’t just want to make music that his dad would like. He wants to live in a way that would make him proud.

“My dad was one of those good guys you read about – tough, hard-working, always helping other people out,” Rice said in a statement. “I try to live my life in a way that would make him proud. I haven’t always measured up to that, but I get closer to that man I want to be and the man he’d be proud of every single day.”

Chase Rice’s I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell hits shelves and streamers on February 10th.