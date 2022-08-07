Chase Rice’s Most Meaningful Work Was Inspired By an 80s Photo of His Father

Chase Rice has a photo of his father that continues to inspire. The photo features his father wearing a cowboy hat in Wyoming in the 1980s and holding a beer in each hand.

His father died in 2008. But that photo inspired an album cover. It also inspired the launch of “Protect Our Protectors,” which aims to spread awareness for American firefighters. It’s a partnership with Coors.

Chase Rice recently hung out with firefighters in Idaho. The organization began as climate change contributed to increased devastating fires out west. Vice President of Marketing for Coors Family of Brands Marcelo Pascoa said in a statement, “Wildfires are an increasing problem, and they don’t just affect the West. We’re expanding our efforts nationwide to protect our protectors. The brave few who run toward the fire, not away from it.”

Chase Rice loves the outdoors. During his recent western trek, he spent some time on the lake. He shotgunned a beer while maintaining his balance wake surfing. And if you’re going to attempt that, you have to have proof, right? He posted the whole thing to his Instagram. Folks were mad that he littered, but it’s a small price to pay for such flawless execution.

He also caught a big fish on a recent excursion in Wyoming. He gave his buddy Thomas Rhett grief about it.

His latest album is 2021’s The Album. But he has dropped a couple of tracks since the one. “Key West & Colorado” is the latest, and “If I Were Rock & Roll” was released in October of last year. Both will likely be included on the next record whenever he decides to release a new collection of songs.

A Busy 2022 for Chase Rice

Chase Rice is full steam ahead in 2022. He had a short break this summer, but he’s back at it in Kettering, Ohio at Fraze Pavilion on August 11. He spends a lot of time this summer hitting festivals and fairs across the United States. The next big one is TidalWave Festival in Atlantic City, New Jersey. That’s on August 14. That one is a big bill. It has Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, Dierks Bentley, Hardy and Riley Green among others.

He’s also part of the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 24 in Nevada. He pulls off a Music City miracle in October. He’ll play at the Grand Ole Opry on October 11 and his next show is supporting Jason Aldean at Bridgestone Arena on October 14. He stays on that Aldean tour for a few dates. He also headlines some smaller clubs along the way. He wraps it all up in Athens, Georgia in November. Check out all the dates and get ticket information at his website.