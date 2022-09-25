Chase Rice Opens Up About ‘Best Song’ He’s Ever Written on New Album: ‘Cried a Lot on That One’

Chase Rice says that his best is yet to come. In a conversation with People at the iHeart Radio Music Festival on Saturday, the “Eyes on You” singer said that he has a track coming early next year that is the best he’s written. It’s pretty emotional.

“My best friend in college almost shot himself in the head,” said Rice of the new track, “Bench Seat.” “His dog ended up kind of saving his life. He had the gun to his head and he looked down at the dog. The dog did the head tilt and looked at him like, ‘What you doing?'”

Three days after his friend told Chase Rice the story, he wrote the song. When the dog looked at him that way, he threw the gun down and he’s doing much better now.

“I cried a lot on that one,” Rice said. “I remember starting to write it and I just stood up and walked out of the room; I knew I wanted to write it, but I didn’t think it’d hit that quick.”

He’s played the song for his friend, and it hit his friend hard, too.

“He cried when he heard it, and it’s the best song I’ve ever done,” Rice said. “I cried a lot that day.”

He says the new music will be out in early 2023. And he thinks it’s “unbelievably good.”

“The next album is above and beyond anything I’ve ever done,” he said. “I know people say that all the time, but this one’s legit. Like, I’m listening to it driving down the road because I want to hear these songs.”

New Music Coming from Chase Rice

Maybe one of those songs is “Key West & Colorado.” It’s the tale of a man trying to find himself after a break up. He wrote it when a trip back to Nashville was sidetracked by a snowstorm. So he had to turn around and head back South. He kind of just went where the road took him, and he ended up in Colorado. He filmed the whole thing, and he used the footage for a music video that documents the journey. If the new song is anything like what he says it is, “Key West & Colorado” sounds like a perfect fit alongside it for the new album.

Chase Rice is on tour for much of the remainder of the year. Next up, he’s at The Big E in West Springfield, Mass. on September 30. He’ll play the fall race at Talladega Superspeedway on October 1. Rice is also set for some dates on Jason Aldean’s “Rock and Roll Cowboy Tour.” One of those will give him the honor of performing at the Grand Ole Opry on October 11 and turning around and hitting the stage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on October 14. Check out all of his tour dates and get ticket information at his website.