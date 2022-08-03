Chase Rice Shotguns Beer While Wakesurfing in Epic Video

If it wasn’t already clear, Chase Rice is officially Outsider approved. The “Eyes on You” singer took some time off at the lake recently, and he shared an epic video of his adventures. Rice went wakesurfing and managed to shotgun a beer. He maintained his balance and caught the whole thing on film. Check out the clip below.

“No bad days,” he captioned the post. His own track, “Key West & Colorado,” soundtracked the video.

The reactions were mixed, but most folks found it epic.

“damn u didn’t have to go this hard on us bro,” replied one follower.

“What can’t this guy do(?) Excellent form sir,” said another.

But others were upset about the litter.

“No cool littering,” replied on follower.

“If I was a cop, I’d give him a ticket for that,” said another. Although, they did add a laughing emoji and a heart, so their concern was lighthearted.

Chase Rice is an avid outdoorsman. On another recent break from touring, he took to the streams of Wyoming for some fishing. He shared photos of his bounty and gave Thomas Rhett a hard time about it along the way.

“Key West & Colorado” is the 36-year-old North Carolina native’s latest single. It’s his first new solo music since releasing “If I Were Rock & Roll” in October of last year. Presumably, the two tracks will appear on a followup to 2021’s The Album.

He also lent his voice to a unique collection of songs recently. Country Goes Reggae features reggae interpretations of a handful of country music songs. Other artists featured on the album include Dolly Parton, Alabama and Randy Houser. Chase Rice’s track is a version of “Eyes on You,” and it’s the album opener. It’s a really cool concept, and it has highs and lows.

Chase Rice Heads Back to the Road

It was a nice break, but Chase Rice is back at it tonight at the Deschutes County Fair in Redmond, Ore. He plays a bunch of fairs and festivals as summer winds down. He follows that date with two Montana in Great Falls and Sidney. That sounds like a perfect opportunity to get outside again. It’s hard to call it work when you’re having fun.

He’s on the bill at TidalWave Festival in Atlantic City on August 14. That’s a big one. He’s also part of the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Nevada on September 24. He’ll hit the rare Nashville two-fer in October by performing at the Grand Ole Opry on October 11 and at Bridgestone Arena on October 14. The latter is in support of Jason Aldean. He wraps in November with a headlining set at the Georgia Theatre in Athens. Check out all of his 2022 dates and get ticket information at his website.