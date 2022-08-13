Chase Rice Takes Fans on a Road Trip with His New Video ‘Key West & Colorado’

Chase Rice loves the outdoors. He shares his travels in a brand new music video for “Key West & Colorado.” The video is a nine-day road trip that Rice made with his truck and an Airstream trailer. It began in Florida and concluded in Colorado, as the title of the song suggests. Check out the video below.

The video begins on a beach with a message scrolling across the screen.

“It should not be denied…that being footloose has always exhilarated us. It is associated in our minds with escape from history and oppression and law and irksome obligations, with absolute freedom and the road has always led west,” the video quotes Wallace Stegner.

The song is about a man that’s on a spiritual journey of sorts. He’s trying to get over a girl, and he’s trekking across the country to find his path. And the music video reflects that. Chase Rice spends a lot of time on the beach, drinking beers and enjoying time with friends. Notably, it looks like he had a lot of fun at the Flora-Bama on the Florida-Alabama state line. The early screens from the video also show Rice passing the NASA rocket at the Alabama-Tennessee state line on I-65.

Soon enough, and not particularly in geographic order, he’s outside Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. He makes it to Texas, and he does some fishing along the way. While he’s in the Lone Star State, he stops by the Fort Worth Stockyards. As the video nears a conclusion, Chase Rice is hiking the mountainous terrain of Colorado.

An explanation for the NASA rocket popping up may be because the trip was initially scheduled from Key West to Nashville. But the Music City was snowed in, so Rice called an audible.

Chase Rice Continues to Travel the United States

The new track is part of a new Chase Rice album that’s coming soon. Among the co-writers on the track with Rice was Brian Kelley of Florida-Georgia Line. On Sunday, Chase Rice is at TidalWave Fest in Atlantic City. That’s a big country music festival on the East Coast. It also includes Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley and Riley Green among others. He has a few more festival and fair dates as summer eases into fall. He’ll be at the Great Allentown Fair in Pennsylvania on September 2 and he’s part of the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 24.

He hops on some dates with Jason Aldean beginning on October 7 in Fort Wayne, Ind. at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. That tour stops at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on October 14. While he’s in the Music City, he’ll pay a visit to the Grand Ole Opry on October 11. He wraps the year with a headlining date at the Georgia Theatre in Athens on November 19. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information at his website.