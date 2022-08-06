Chase Rice Tributes Firefighters After Stepping Into Their Shoes While in Idaho: ‘Nothin But Respect for Em’

Chase Rice is currently making his rounds out west. During a recent stop in Idaho, he had a chance to spend some time with first responders, and it moved him. Check out the photos below.

“Got to hang with some of our Wildland Firefighters in Idaho last week. These men and women are the best at what they do and I got nothing but respect for em. Thank y’all for havin me, and thanks @coorsbanquet for making it happen,” he captioned the series of photos.

The ladies loved it, anyway.

“Well that’s hot,” one woman replied.

“A smoke show with a smoke show,” said another.

“That is pretty awesome and you looking hot!” chimed in another.

Chase Rice has had some epic outdoor adventures recently. He went wakesurfing and somehow managed to shotgun a beer while keeping his balance on the board. He reeled in fish that made Thomas Rhett envious while in Wyoming.

He’s also shown that he respects those that serve. He performed for the troops at Pearl Harbor earlier this summer.

Chase Rice is riding the high of his latest single “Key West & Colorado.” It’s his first new music since “If I Were Rock & Roll” in October of last year. The two tracks will likely appear on his next album, but we don’t know what that is or when it’ll be out.

He did join a big collaboration this summer. Country music with reggae vibes on Country Goes Reggae. The album includes a reimagined reggae version of Chase Rice’s biggest hit, “Eyes on You.” It also includes reworked versions of songs by Dolly Parton, Alabama and Randy Houser among others.

Chase Rice in 2022

Chase Rice is still enjoying the scenic views out west. On Saturday, he’ll perform in Sidney, Mont. at the Richland County Fair. He makes his way east next week, returning to Ohio at Fraze Pavilion in Ketttering on August 11. He’ll hop on a few big festival bills for the rest of the summer, including TidalWave in Atlantic City, New Jersey on August 14.

There are a handful of other festival and fair dates in there, too. DuQuoin State Fairgrounds in Illinois, Great Allentown Fair in Pennsylvania and Four States Music Festival in Pittsburg, Kansas will ease Chase into the fall. He’s at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in September and then he’ll hop on some dates supporting Jason Aldean. Among those is Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on October 14. Three days before that, he’ll step into the circle at the Grand Ole Opry. He’s at it until November when he’ll wrap at the Georgia Theatre in Athens. That one is on November 19. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information at his website.