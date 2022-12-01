chris-janson-announces-major-headlining-tour-extending-to-summer-2023

Chris Janson broke onto the scene in 2015 with his debut hit “Buy Me a Boat” which is now 3x Platinum. Since then, Janson has been climbing the ranks in the country music world. He has landed a string of Gold-certified hits including “Good Vibes,” “Done,” and “Fix a Drink” to name a few. Additionally, he has taken home trophies from the iHeartRadio Country Music Awards, and ACM Awards, among others.

In the past couple of years, Chris Janson has hit the road with Travis Tritt and shared a festival stage with his good friend Eric Church to perform their duet “You, Me, and the River.” Recently, Janson announced that he will be embarking on a tour this year that will keep him on the road into 2023.

Chris Janson Will Hit the Road This Month

About a week ago, Chris Janson took to social media to announce his upcoming Heavy & Western Tour. At that time, Janson had a dozen dates on the tour. He planned to kick things off on December 17th in Saint Charles, Missouri, and bring things to a close on February 25th in Deadwood, South Dakota. “Can’t wait to see y’all on the road! Get your tickets now! More shows to be announced too,” he wrote in the post’s caption. Today, he made good on that promise.

Chris Janson’s upcoming tour will now stretch well into 2023. Now, the tour will come to a close on July 8th in Redwood Falls, Minnesota. Tickets for all of the shows on Janson’s upcoming tour are available now.

Janson won’t be hitting the road alone for the Heavy & Western Tour. He’ll be bringing his Harpeth 60 Records label mate Shane Profitt on tour with him for select dates. Additionally, Southern rocker Tim Montana will join Janson on select dates on the tour.

You can get more information about Janson’s supporting acts as well as ticket info on his website.

New tour dates are listed in bold.