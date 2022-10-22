Chris Janson Fans React After He’s Forced to Cancel Florida Tour Stop

On Thursday (October 20th), Chris Janson and Travis Tritt announced they were being forced to cancel their Florida tour stop due to the damage from Hurricane Ian.

In a tweet, Janson shared the bad news. “In light of the devastation in and around the Estero area and wanting to provide more time for community recovery and relief the ‘can’t Miss Tour’ stop featuring Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, and War Hippies scheduled in Estero, Florida, on October 28 has been canceled. Ticket funds will be available at the point of purchase.”

Tritt also shared a similar message as Chris Janson. “Tritt hopes to return to the market at a future date.”

One fan of Tritt’s asked if wouldn’t now be the best time to go, Tritt responded with a logical answer. “Red Cross has been using the venue as a staging site. And hotel damage in the area has limited the availability of rooms for tourists as many as being used for displaced residents. ”

Although the 28h show has been scrapped, the 29th performance at Pompano Beach, Florida is currently still happening. This is due to the area not being as impacted by Hurricane Ian as Estero. Other stops on the “Can’t Miss This” Tour are Richmond, Virginia, Tupelo, Mississippi, and Atlanta, Georgia.

Travis Tritt and Chris Janson Previously Shared Their Excitement for the ‘Can’t Miss This’ Tour

According to Country Now, both Travis Tritt and Chris Janson previously expressed their excitement about touring together on the “Can’t Miss This’ Tour. The duo performed the song Things You Can’t Live Without, which appears on Janson’s recently released album All In.

“I’m really looking forward to the ‘Can’t Miss Tour’ with Chris this fall,” Tritt then explained. “Our high-energy performances complement each other so well. Audiences are going to be thoroughly entertained.”

Chris Janson also stated that he is excited to be touring with one of his favorites. “It’s gonna be a rowdy fall, and I’m looking forward to it!”

Chris Janson recently opened up about how Things You Can’t Live Without was an experience like no other. “[Tritt] absolutely crushed it, just like I knew he would. It’s one of my favorite collaborations to date,” he shared. The duo has formed a bond on a personal level as well. “Travis is a great guy,” Chris Janson continued. “And turned out to be a really good friend.”

Janson then declared how much it meant for Tritt as well as Eric Church to be open to collaborating with him. “It means a lot to me personally. They didn’t have to do it. And I recognize that. They’re taking a chance on me and we took a chance on each other, so I’m glad it worked out. I think they’re the most natural, comfortable of collaborations I’ve ever had by far.”

Meanwhile, Chris Janson went on to add that this number one goal with all albums and all shows is to give someone a positive experience and a reason to smile.