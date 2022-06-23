Chris Janson Opens Up About His ‘Amazing’ Friendship With Frequent Collaborator Eric Church

The only song that wasn’t written by Chris Janson on All In was written by Eric Church. “You Me and the River” is actually the only song that Janson has ever recorded that he didn’t write. In a new interview, Janson tells People that he wasn’t sure why the “Chief” sent him the song. He was unsure if Church was just asking him to check it or if he was pitching it. Church sent the demo to Janson at 3:30 a.m., and he wasn’t really clear. Janson suggested that they record the track together, and was grateful that he accepted.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t even believe it,'” Janson said.

The duo co-wrote another track on the record, “Flag on the Wall.”

“The friendship has just been amazing,” he said of his relationship with Eric Church. “From just being normal-ass fishing buddies to the music video.”

Janson’s friendship with Eric Church began in May of 2021 at a ZZ Top tribute show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Travis Tritt was also on the bill.

It wasn’t long after that Church invited Janson out to fish. From that moment forward, Church became someone that Janson could count on throughout his career.

Eric Church is developing a reputation for his support of young artists in country music. He was a hero of Morgan Wallen’s, and now, the “Wasted on You” star is also one that Church has taken under his wing. Parker McCollum opened a stadium show for him recently, and it was a huge moment for the rising star.

Eric Church in 2022

The Chief has been selling out stadiums and arenas all year. He’s been bringing folks like Wallen, McCollum and Ernest along for the ride. He’ll mix in a few festival dates this summer, including Pendleton Whisky Festival in Pendleton, Ore. on July 9. He’s also at Big Valley Jamboree in Canada on July 30. Though 2022 is winding down for Eric Church, he has a few stateside dates remaining. He finishes up with two dates at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s in Nevada on August 27 & 28. For a full list of the remaining dates on Eric Church’s 2022 itinerary and for ticket information, visit his website.

Chris Janson on the Road

Meanwhile, Janson rolls through the summer festival circuit, too. That includes a handful of upcoming Independence Day celebrations. He’s at Freedom Fest 2022 in Cookeville, Tenn. on July 1 and Heritage and Freedom Fest in O’Fallon, Mo. on July 3. His trek takes him to Cananda, into Alaska and all over the States. He hooks up for some shows with Tritt later this year, too. To see his full schedule and for ticket information, check out his website.