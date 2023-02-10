Chris Lane and His Wife Open Up About Terrifying Health Scare That Sent Baby Baker to the ER

Nearly a month after their youngest son Baker was rushed to the hospital, country music star Chris Lane and his wife Lauren opens up about the terrifying health scare.

During an interview with Us Weekly, Lauren stated that she and Chris took Baker to the ER at only three months old due to him having RSV, which is a respiratory infection that mainly affects children. “Both of our kids actually got RSV,” Lauren explained. “Which I know is a common childhood illness. I read most kids by the age of two will have had it. Baker, obviously, was just a little bit younger probably than most to get it so it was a little bit scary – his little tiny airways are just very small at that age.”

Chris Lane’s wife then explained that Baker’s breathing did get a little bit labored while he was sick. After observing his symptoms, the Lanes took Baker to the hospital. “So just out of caution, we ended up taking him in and he ended up being fine. He wasn’t there for too long.”

Lauren further explained that the experience was just rough on her and Chris as parents. “It sucks whenever your kids get sick in general,” she admitted. “But when they’re so little like that, it’s just even scarier. They can’t communicate at all what’s wrong and they’re just little. So, I’m very thankful that he’s doing well.”

The Lanes welcomed their son Baker in October 2022. Lauren had announced the exciting news about Baker’s birth with an adorable of her and Chris’ then 16-month-old son, Dutton, meeting the family’s latest edition for the first time.

Lauren and Chris Lane Reveal How Their Boys Are Getting Along

Meanwhile, Lauren revealed how Baker and Dutton are getting along. The country music hitmaker’s wife admitted that while she thought with Dutton being so young, it would make everyone’s lives easier because he wouldn’t get jealous of Baker. However, Lauren quickly learned that was not the case.

“I was like, ‘Oh, maybe he won’t experience the jealously as much because he’s so young,’” she explained. “But actually, there definitely was a period of time where he was very just out of sorts and a little bit jealous.”

Chris Lane’s significant other also said she threw Dutton off a bit by having Baker attached to her more. This is due to breastfeeding and whatnot. This meant that her eldest son wasn’t as attached to her as he usually is. Despite that, Lauren reassures that Dutton loves Baker.

While continuing to discuss her youngest son, Lauren shared that Baker is now more interactive. She went on to add, “He smiles, he laughs, he, like, stares at Dutton all day long and is just so intrigued by whatever Dutton is doing and I think Dutton now is enjoying that more.”